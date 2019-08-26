Should You Consider Sunteck Realty Limited (NSE:SUNTECK)?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Sunteck Realty Limited (NSE:SUNTECK), there's is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Sunteck Realty here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet

SUNTECK is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 28% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 84% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. SUNTECK's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that SUNTECK manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SUNTECK’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 16%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This means that SUNTECK’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt.

NSEI:SUNTECK Past and Future Earnings, August 26th 2019 More

