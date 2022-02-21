Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Global Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Hangzhou, China-based e-commerce company with a $340.3 billion market capitalization. BABA delivered a 5.70% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -53.64%. The stock closed at $125.56 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Global Growth has to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The Portfolio was full of secular growth companies coming into the pandemic, and we’ve added several during the past couple of years. We aim to lean in when we find dominant businesses that meet our investment guardrails and have the wind at their back. We’ve been equally vigilant, though, of managing risk and managing valuations. If you look at the aggregate activity in the Portfolio during 2021, you could broadly characterize most of our actions into one of those two buckets.

In terms of managing risk in 2021, the sale of our positions in Alibaba and Tencent are probably the best examples. We owned both companies since the inception of the Global Growth strategy at the beginning of 2015, having an overweight in China as a result. Despite the recent share price declines, prior to our sale in July 2021, we earned a compound rate of return of almost 10% on Alibaba from initial purchase to our final sale more than 6 ½ years later."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Booth of Alibaba Group, IT tradew show, website, group, chinese
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Booth of Alibaba Group, IT tradew show, website, group, chinese

Pieter Beens / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) ranks 13th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. BABA was in 115 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 146 funds in the previous quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) delivered a -22.29% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on BABA in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLx Pharma (PLXP) A Worthy Investment?

    Summers Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Summers Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Summers Value Fund LP (“the Fund”) returned 43.4% net for the full year 2021, outpacing the Russell 2000 Index ETF return of 13.7% and the Russell Micro-Cap Index […]

  • This Is My Hardest Bad Financial Habit to Break, but Here's How I'm Working on It

    We all have things we spend money on that aren't essential. Here's one luxury I'm struggling to cut back on.

  • Is Globant (GLOB) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.59% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index (the “Index”) by 4.65% in the quarter. […]

  • Op-Ed: The first treatment for Alzheimer's taught us some hard lessons

    When the FDA approved Aduhelm, our healthcare system was not ready to shift from researching Alzheimer's to treating it. Now we have a chance to learn.

  • Moderna, Alibaba, Coinbase, Home Depot, Etsy, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The market is closed on Monday. Earnings reports from Home Depot, Alibaba, Booking, Stellantis, Coinbase, Moderna, Newmont, and more. Plus, PMIs and consumer confidence data.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Now

    The fast-food Dividend Aristocrat McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has held up better than the S&P 500 year to date. McDonald's stock has been down 6.5% while the S&P 500 has dropped 8.4% during that time. McDonald's posted robust revenue and earnings growth in 2021.

  • Should You Consider Buying More Autodesk (ADSK) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • PrimaryBid raises $190M to double down on making it easier for ordinary people to invest in IPOs and follow-on fundraises

    Thanks to the growth of fintech, financial services like investing are getting ever more accessible to the wider population of consumers. PrimaryBid -- which helps companies that are going public, or public companies that are raising more money, offer their shares to retail investors (that is, ordinary people, not professionals) alongside more traditional share sales -- has raised $190 million. Anand Sambasivan, the CEO and co-founder of PrimaryBid, said the London-based startup plans to use the funding both to continue building out the products that it offers to companies, such as the ability to invest in SPAC-based public listings and investments in retail bonds; and to expand to new geographies, specifically with an eye on building out an office in the U.S., where it is going through the process of getting regulatory approvals to work with companies listing in that market and is likely to launch in late 2022 or 2023.

  • The day jobs of 5 winter Olympic athletes, from barista to dentist

    Unless you're a star, being an Olympian is expensive. One mogul skier sells his own paintings, while a curler owns a family food brokerage company.

  • Is Warby Parker (WRBY) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Could Be Worth Watching

    The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( NASDAQ:GT ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share...

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Saga Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. During the second half of 2021, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) decreased 17.1% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 11.7%. Spare some time […]

  • Colwell: A column that is for the birds — which, by the way, aren't real

    Birds Aren't Real is an experiment in using misinformation as a satirical attack on misinformation.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.