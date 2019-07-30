Should You Consider Total Telcom Inc. (CVE:TTZ)?

I've been keeping an eye on Total Telcom Inc. (CVE:TTZ) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe TTZ has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Total Telcom here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

TTZ's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TTZ manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. TTZ currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise. TTZ is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if TTZ's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the communications industry, TTZ is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that TTZ is potentially underpriced.

TSXV:TTZ Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 30th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Total Telcom, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

