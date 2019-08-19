Should You Consider Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (HKG:345)?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (HKG:345), it is a financially-sound company with an impressive history and an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Vitasoy International Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

Over the past year, 345 has grown its earnings by 19%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 22%. which is an optimistic signal for the future.

SEHK:345 Past and Future Earnings, August 19th 2019 More

345 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that 345 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 345's has produced operating cash levels of 29.21x total debt over the past year, which implies that 345's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

SEHK:345 Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

