Consider yourself a Disney superfan? Test your knowledge with these 100 trivia questions

Who’s the biggest Disney fan in your family? Answer: You’ll have to test your fandom with these 100 Disney trivia questions below to find out.

Since the founding of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in Hollywood, California in 1923, the world of Disney has blossomed to include animated films, live-action movies, theme parks, cruise ships, resorts, toys, and much, much more. In its current incarnation, The Walt Disney Company is run by CEO Robert Iger (pssst…that name may just be the answer to one of the Disney trivia questions ahead) and delights millions of kids and kids at heart globally, whether you’re spinning in the tea cups on the Mad Tea Party attraction at a theme park or watching “The Little Mermaid” for the 100th time.

We’ve got trivia questions about Disney animated and live-action films, like “Who played Woody, the cowboy doll, in ‘Toy Story’?” And Disney parks trivia, like “How many theme parks are at the Walt Disney World Resort?” You’ll need to scroll down to see if your answers are correct!

Below, see how you and your fellow Mouseketeers do with 100 questions about the wonderful world of Disney. (Warning: Answers are listed beside each question for easier reading, so you may need to choose an impartial trivia host if you’re playing a real round of trivia.)

Disney movie trivia

In what year was Disney’s first-ever feature-length animated film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” released? Answer: 1937

In Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” who played Belle? Answer: Emma Watson

When did “The Lion King” movie debut? Answer: 1994

Who played Woody, the cowboy doll, in the “Toy Story” movies? Answer: Tom Hanks

What year did Disney’s animated musical “Frozen” hit theaters? Answer: 2013

And how about “Frozen II? Answer: 2019

When was “Beauty and the Beast” released? Answer: 1991

Who directed both the 2016 live-action adaptation of “The Jungle Book” and the 2019 live-action adaptation of “The Lion King?” Answer: Jon Favreau

What year did Disney release the animated film “Aladdin?” Answer: 1992

Who directed “The Lion King?” Answer: Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff

“Toy Story” marked the beginning of Pixar-Disney collaborations. When did this animated film debut? Answer: 1995

Which actor played the role of Simba in the 2019 remake of Disney’s “The Lion King?” Answer: Donald Glover

Who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2012’s “The Avengers?” Answer: Robert Downey Jr.

Princess Rapunzel from the Disney animated film “Tangled” makes a brief cameo in what other Disney animated film? Answer: “Frozen”

What is the mysterious energy field created by life that binds the galaxy together in “Star Wars” called? Answer: The Force

Who is Luke Skywalker’s twin sister in “Star Wars?” Answer: Princess Leia Organa

When was “Moana” released? Answer: 2016

In the 2015 live-action adaptation of “Cinderella,” who portrayed the titular character? Answer: Lily James

In the same film, who played the role of Lady Tremaine, Cinderella’s stepmother? Answer: Cate Blanchett

Which Disney princess has a raccoon named “Meeko” as her sidekick? Answer: Pocahontas

When did “The Little Mermaid” land in movie theaters? Answer: 1989

In what Disney movie does “When You Wish Upon a Star” debut? Answer: “Pinocchio”

Who said “It is time” in “The Lion King?” Answer: Rafiki

In “Moana,” who voiced the character Maui? Answer: Dwayne Johnson

When did “Cinderella” grace the silver screen? Answer: 1950

Who directed the live-action adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland,” released in 2010? Answer: Tim Burton

Who played the role of Elsa in Disney’s animated movie “Frozen?” Answer: Idina Menzel

“Just keep swimming” is a quote from what Disney movie? Answer: “Finding Nemo”

What does The Enchantress turn Lumière into with a curse in “Beauty and the Beast?” Answer: A candelabra

Which two Disney live-action films feature the character the Mad Hatter? Answer: “Alice in Wonderland” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Who composed the songs for “The Lion King?” Answer: Elton John and Tim Rice

Who composed the scores for “The Lion King?” Answer: Hans Zimmer

John Williams composed the scores for how many “Star Wars” movies? Answer: 9

What type of fish is Nemo in the movie “Finding Nemo?” Answer: A Clownfish

What movie contains the famous line “‘Ohana’ means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” Answer: “Lilo & Stitch”

When did the animated film “Zootopia” get released? Answer: 2016

In the live-action “Mulan” film, who portrayed the titular character? Answer: Liu Yifei

What is the homeworld of “Star Wars” character Chewbacca? Answer: Kashyyyk

What main character never speaks a word in his titular Disney film? Answer: Dumbo

In what Disney movie does the song “A Spoonful of Sugar” appear? Answer: “Mary Poppins”

What vaccine inspired the song “A Spoonful of Sugar?” Answer: The polio vaccine

Who is Woody’s love interest in “Toy Story?” Answer: Bo Peep

In which Disney movie is Prince Charming a character? Answer: “Cinderella”

Besides Julie Andrews, what actors were being considered for the role of Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins?” Answer: Angela Lansbury and Bette Davis

For the role of Bert in “Mary Poppins,” Walt Disney wanted to cast which actor for the part? Answer: Cary Grant

What is the signature weapon used by Jedi and Sith in “Star Wars”? Answer: Lightsaber

What is the name of Han Solo’s ship in “Star Wars”? Answer: Millennium Falcon

What is the name of Ariel’s best friend in “The Little Mermaid?” Answer: Flounder

Who is King Triton’s advisor in “The Little Mermaid?” Answer: Sebastian

From what Disney movie is this quote: “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” Answer: “The Incredibles”

What does the phrase “Hakuna Matata” from “The Lion King” mean? Answer: It means “no worries.”

Who was Disney’s first Black princess? Answer: Tiana

In the movie “101 Dalmatians” what is Roger Radcliffe’s profession? Answer: A songwriter

What magical power does Ela have in the movie “Frozen?” Answer: She can create and manipulate ice and snow.

Cinderella’s dress is often depicted as what color in pop culture? Answer: Blue

What song from the movie “Tarzan” won the Golden Globe Award for “Best Original Song” and the Academy Award for “Best Original Song?” Answer: “You’ll Be in My Heart”

Which Disney animated film features a character named Mushu, a small, red dragon? Answer: “Mulan”

What are the names of the comedic chameleon and horse duo in the animated film “Tangled?” Answer: Pascal and Maximus

What Disney movie features two Siamese cats named Si and Am who love making mischief? Answer: “Lady and the Tramp”

How old is Crush the sea turtle in the animated film “Finding Nemo?” Answer: 150

What are the names of the seven dwarfs in “Snow White?” Answer: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy

Who was the first Disney princess? Answer: Snow White

Who is the first Disney princess to not have a prince? Answer: Merida

What year did the original “Fantasia” come out? Answer: 1940

What was Disney’s first IMAX release? Answer: “Fantasia 2000”

Disney parks trivia

How much did it cost to build Disney World’s Magic Kingdom? Answer: Approximately $400 million.

How many Disney resorts are there around the world? Answer: 6 (Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort)

What year did Disneyland open? Answer: 1955

What year did Disney World open? Answer: 1971

How many theme parks are at the Disneyland Resort? Answer: 2 (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park)

How many theme parks are at the Walt Disney World Resort? Answer: 4 (Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Magic Kingdom Park, and EPCOT)

What is the name of the castle at the center of Disneyland in California? Answer: Sleeping Beauty Castle

What is the city in which Disneyland in California is located? Answer: Anaheim

What real-life castle inspires Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland? Answer: Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Germany

What famous log flume ride closed at Disneyland and Disneyworld in 2023? Answer: Splash Mountain

What is the name of the iconic geosphere at EPCOT? Answer: Spaceship Earth

What kind of ride is the “It’s a Small World” attraction? Answer: A boat ride

What is the name of the futuristic, above-ground transportation system that connects various parts of Walt Disney World? Answer: The Monorail Transportation

What type of fruit and nut trees grew on the land in California that became Disneyland? Answer: Orange and walnut trees

Which ride can you find at every Disney theme park around the world? Answer: Dumbo the Flying Elephant

What is the name of the dairy-free frozen dessert sold at Disney theme parks? Answer: Dole Whip

What is the original flavor of Dole Whip? Answer: Pineapple

In Disneyland, what is the name of the mountain that houses the bobsleds’ roller-coaster attraction? Answer: Matterhorn

In what Disney park is the attraction Mission: SPACE located? Answer: EPCOT

What is the name of the iconic street that serves as the main thoroughfare in Disneyland and Walt Disney World? Answer: Main Street, U.S.A.

What are subtle representations of Mickey Mouse hidden throughout Disney Parks and movies called? Answer: Hidden Mickeys

Which NFL quarterback was the first to say, “I’m going to Disney World?” Answer: Phil Simms

What are Disney team members who dream, design, and build Disney theme parks, attractions, resorts, and more called? Answer: Imagineers

What is the name of the private dining clubs at various Disney Parks? Answer: Club 33

Who is the voice actor that is the ghost host in Disney World’s and Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction? Answer: Paul Frees

Miscellaneous Disney trivia

Who was the first animated character to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles? Answer: Mickey Mouse

What year did Disney lose its copyright protection for the earliest version of Mickey Mouse? Answer: 2024

What cartoon features the debut of Mickey and Minnie Mouse? Answer: “Steamboat Willie”

What year was “Steamboat Willie” released in theaters? Answer: 1928

What year did the streaming service Disney+ launch? Answer: 2019

How many fingers does Mickey Mouse have? Answer: 4

With whom did Walt Disney create Mickey Mouse? Answer: Ub Iwerks

Who is the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company? Answer: Robert Iger

Where was Walt Disney born? Answer: Chicago

TIME magazine almost honored what Disney character as “Mammal of the Year” in 1941? Answer: Dumbo

This article was originally published on TODAY.com