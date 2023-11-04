‘Considered to be in danger’: Kansas City police seek man taken in armed kidnapping

Police were asking the public for help Friday to locate a man believed to be in immediate danger after being taken in an armed kidnapping in south Kansas City.

Anthony D. Williams, 52, was taken from the America’s Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard in the Crossgates neighborhood, according to police. Three suspects left the area in a silver Chevrolet sedan shortly after 9 a.m., police said.

The suspects were described as a white female, a Black male and a third who wore a mask. The vehicle police were searching for is a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with a temporary license plate or a Missouri tag LK6-P0C.

Police said the suspects “are believed to be armed and dangerous” and Williams is “considered to be in danger.”

Williams is described as a Black man, roughly 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact 911 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.