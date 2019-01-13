Have You Considered This Before Investing In Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH)?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, ADH is currently valued at AU$279m. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of ADH’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is free cash flow?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Adairs has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

The two ways to assess whether Adairs’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Although, Adairs generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 8.63% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Adairs?

Does ADH’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. Over the next couple years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 21%, ramping up from its current levels of AU$39m to AU$47m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, ADH is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 0.06% in the upcoming year, to 7.6% by the end of the third year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if ADH can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

High operating cash flow growth is a positive indication for Adairs’s future, which means it may be able to sustain the current cash yield. But, in saying this, investors are taking on more risk by buying one single stock as opposed to a diversified market portfolio, but they are being compensated at the same level. Not the best deal! Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, You should continue to research Adairs to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ADH worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ADH is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Adairs’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

