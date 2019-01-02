Have You Considered This Before Investing In Bet-At-Home.com AG (ETR:ACX)?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Bet-At-Home.com AG (ETR:ACX) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of ACX’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Bet-At-Home.com generating enough cash?

Bet-At-Home.com generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

The two ways to assess whether Bet-At-Home.com’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Although, Bet-At-Home.com generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 6.59% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

Is Bet-At-Home.com’s yield sustainable?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at ACX’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 48%, ramping up from its current levels of €24m to €36m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, ACX’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 44% next year, to 2.8% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if ACX can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

High operating cash flow growth is a positive indication for Bet-At-Home.com’s future, which means it may be able to sustain the current cash yield. But holding the stock on its own is riskier than investing in the diversified market, which means the yield is not that attractive on a risk-return basis. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research Bet-At-Home.com to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

