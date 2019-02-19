Have You Considered This Before Investing In Goodman Property Trust (NZSE:GMT)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Goodman Property Trust (NZSE:GMT) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, GMT is currently valued at NZ$2.1b. I will take you through GMT’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is free cash flow?

Goodman Property Trust generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

The two ways to assess whether Goodman Property Trust’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

The business reinvests all its cash profits as well as borrows more money, to maintain and grow the company. This leads to a negative FCF, as well as negative FCF yield, in which case is not a very useful measure.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Goodman Property Trust?

Does Goodman Property Trust’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow going forward. Over the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 33%, ramping up from its current levels of NZ$80m to NZ$106m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, GMT’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 32% next year, to 0.008% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if GMT can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, You should continue to research Goodman Property Trust to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is GMT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GMT is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Goodman Property Trust’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

