Have You Considered This Before Investing In HiQ International AB (publ) (STO:HIQ)?

Two important questions to ask before you buy HiQ International AB (publ) (STO:HIQ) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine HIQ’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is HiQ International generating enough cash?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash HiQ International has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of HiQ International’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

HiQ International’s yield of 3.95% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on HiQ International but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

What’s the cash flow outlook for HiQ International?

Does HIQ’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 38%, ramping up from its current levels of kr167m to kr231m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, HIQ is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 8.7% in the upcoming year, to 11% by the end of the third year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if HIQ can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research HiQ International to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

