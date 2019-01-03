Have You Considered This Before Investing In Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX)?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I will take you through TROAX’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

Is Troax Group generating enough cash?

Troax Group generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Troax Group’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Troax Group’s yield of 0.28% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Troax Group but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Is Troax Group’s yield sustainable?

Can TROAX improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 19%, ramping up from its current levels of €26m to €31m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, TROAX’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 11% next year, to 6.8% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if TROAX can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, Troax Group becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research Troax Group to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

