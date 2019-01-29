Have You Considered This Before Investing In Varroc Engineering Limited (NSE:VARROC)?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Varroc Engineering Limited (NSE:VARROC) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine VARROC’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Varroc Engineering

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

What is Varroc Engineering’s cash yield?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Varroc Engineering has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Varroc Engineering’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Varroc Engineering also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 2.89% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Varroc Engineering’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

NSEI:VARROC Net Worth January 29th 19 More

Does Varroc Engineering have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at VARROC’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 30%, ramping up from its current levels of ₹11b to ₹14b in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, VARROC is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 0.7% next year, to 29% in the following year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if VARROC can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, Varroc Engineering becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, You should continue to research Varroc Engineering to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is VARROC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VARROC is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Varroc Engineering’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



