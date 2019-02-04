Are You Considering All The Risks For First Foundation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFWM)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The banking sector has been experiencing growth as a result of improving credit quality from post-GFC recovery. As a small-cap bank with a market capitalisation of US$648m, First Foundation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFWM) profit and value are directly affected by economic growth. This is because borrowers’ demand for, and ability to repay, their loans depend on the stability of their salaries and interest rates. Risk associated with repayment is measured by bad debt which is written off as an expense, impacting First Foundation’s bottom line. Today I will take you through some bad debt and liability measures to analyse the level of risky assets held by the bank. Looking through a risk-lens is a useful way to assess the attractiveness of First Foundation’s a stock investment.

See our latest analysis for First Foundation

NASDAQGM:FFWM Historical Debt February 4th 19 More

How Good Is First Foundation At Forecasting Its Risks?

The ability for First Foundation to accurately forecast and provision for its bad loans shows it has a strong understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If the bank provisions for more than 100% of the bad debt it actually writes off, then it is considered to be relatively prudent and accurate in its bad debt provisioning. Given its high bad loan to bad debt ratio of 169.04% First Foundation has cautiously over-provisioned 69.04% above the appropriate minimum, indicating a safe and prudent forecasting methodology, and its ability to anticipate the factors contributing to its bad loan levels.

How Much Risk Is Too Much?

First Foundation’s operations expose it to risky assets by lending to borrowers who may not be able to repay their loans. Generally, loans that are “bad” and cannot be recovered by the bank should make up less than 3% of its total loans. Loans are written off as expenses when they are not repaid, which comes directly out of First Foundation’s profit. Since bad loans only make up a very insignificant 0.25% of its total assets, the bank exhibits very strict bad loan management and is exposed to a relatively insignificant level of risk in terms of default.

How Big Is First Foundation’s Safety Net?

Handing Money Transparent More

First Foundation makes money by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Deposits from customers tend to bear the lowest risk given the relatively stable amount available and interest rate. Generally, the higher level of deposits a bank retains, the less risky it is deemed to be. First Foundation’s total deposit level of 86% of its total liabilities is very high and is well-above the sensible level of 50% for financial institutions. This may mean the bank is too cautious with its level of its safer form of borrowing and has plenty of headroom to take on risker forms of liability.