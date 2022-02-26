Considering Round 3? Here’s Why You Might Want to Wait

MBA admissions are approaching the final round, where admissions committees seek out the most remarkable applicants to admit before closing out the admissions season.

Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently discussed what round three in MBA admissions is like and offered three crucial considerations for applicants who may be interested in applying during the final round.

A HIGHLY COMPETITIVE ROUND

Round three is commonly described as the most competitive round in MBA admissions. Experts say the highly competitive nature of round three is simple supply and demand.

“Business schools have a few seats left and they are willing to offer it to you if you have a highly compelling application,” Suheb Hussain, of e-GMAT, writes.

Blackman encourages applicants to try applying in round one or two as the competition is generally lower. She says the viability of getting admitted to a top B-school in round three really comes down to “remarkable” points in a candidate’s profile.

“In some cases, it may mean unusual work experience, substantial community service, or compelling leadership examples,” Blackman writes. “Or, it might mean having a diverse background, unique interests outside of business, or entrepreneurial success of some sort.”

EXAM SCORES MATTER, A LOT

If your GMAT or GRE score isn’t aligned with the range of your target business school, it may be best to hold off on applying in the final round. Like it or not, Blackman says, exam scores matter in admissions.

“Each year, we hear of that miracle case where someone gets into HBS with a 650 on the GMAT,” Blackman writes. “Keep in mind, that person’s profile was likely so extraordinary in every other way that it offset the low score. Devote ample time to test prep this spring and bring that crucial application component in line with what the admissions committee expects to see from successful candidates.”

TIME EQUALS QUALITY

Story continues

Experts stress the importance of taking ample time to ensure each component of your MBA application is strong. Rather than rush to put together your application for round three, Blackman suggests taking the time to get every piece right for round one.

“This extra time will allow you to approach the application more strategically and undoubtedly yield a more positive outcome than a sloppy last-round application,” Blackman writes.

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, Stacy Blackman Consulting, e-GMAT

Next Page: Acing Wharton’s Unique Interview Exercise

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

Here’s How to Ace Wharton’s Unique Interview Exercise

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania sent out Round 2 interview invitations last week. A key component of Wharton’s interview process is the Team-Based Discussion, where applicants are grouped together for a dynamic team exercise. The goal of the discussion is for admissions officers to gauge applicants’ collaborative skills—a key component for admission to the B-school.

Denise Potter, of mbaMission, recently broke down what Wharton’s MBA Team-Based Discussion is like and how applicants can best prepare for the exercise.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wharton’s Team Based Discussion is structured as a 35-minute exercise. Applicants are grouped in teams of four to five and each group is given prompt and a purpose that they will need to work together on to build a tangible outcome or solution. Groups are assigned randomly, and applicants won’t know who’s on their team or what other prompts are assigned before the interview process.

Following the Team Based Discussion, applicants meet with an admissions officer for a 10-minute one-on-one interview where applicants will need to speak about their interest in Wharton.

COLLABORATION IS KEY

Applicants will need to come to the interview with a response to the prompt they’re given. However, experts say success in the Team-Based Discussion is much less about what your response is and more about how you work with your teammates.

“The admissions committee members are not measuring your topical expertise,” Potter writes. “Instead, they want to see how you add to the collective output of the team.”

You’ll also want to assess your own personal skills and strengths in preparation for the 10-minute one-on-one interview with the admission officer.

“During your short one-on-one session with someone representing Wharton’s admissions team, you will likely be asked to reflect on how the team-based discussion went for you; this will require self-awareness on your part,” Potter writes.

Sources: mbaMission, Wharton

Next Page: USC Marshall Receives $5 Million For Blockchain Initiative.

Marshall School orientation

Marshall Receives $5M Gift to Fund Blockchain Initiative

The University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business has received a $5 million gift to establish a cryptocurrency- and blockchain-focused initiative.

Investment firm Van Eck Associates gifted the multi-million dollar donation earlier this month to establish the VanEck Digital Assets Initiative at Marshall, where undergraduate and graduate students will have access to courses on cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets, Fortune reports.

“While we are still working on the details of new courses and specific research under the VanEck Digital Assets Initiative, there is no question that blockchain and its wide-ranging business applications are already on the minds of our students,” Geoff Garrett, dean of the USC Marshall School of Business, tells Fortune. “The VanEck Initiative enables us to dedicate more resources to these topics to the benefit of students looking to launch careers focused on making real-world impact fueled by these technologies.”

POTENTIAL OF BLOCKCHAIN

The global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach $1,431.54 billion by 2030. And some business schools are ramping up their programming and resources to help create opportunities for students to engage in the cryptocurrency world.

Wharton recently received a $5 million grant in the form of Bitcoin to support programs within its Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance. The donation is the largest cryptocurrency gift the university has ever received.

“This investment marks a new era and mode of giving to the University and lifts up opportunities for students to become tomorrow’s leaders in finance – through exceptional coursework and transformative interactions with policymakers and industry experts,” Wharton Dean Erika James says in a press release. “The blend of innovative philanthropy with the outcomes this promises for students makes this a truly exciting moment for the Wharton community.”

At Marshall, the new VanEck Digital Assets Initiative will create opportunities for blockchain research and industry partnerships. Additionally, funds will go towards recruiting faculty and industry leaders to join the B-school.

“The VanEck Digital Assets Initiative at Marshall specifically helps our students develop a strong foundation in areas that are rapidly emerging, such as blockchain and cryptocurrency, and helps them understand the transformative influence of other technological innovations on finance and commerce,” USC President Carol L. Folt says in a statement. “We’re so grateful for the foresight that drives this gift.”

Sources: Fortune, Grand View Research, Inc, Wharton

The post Considering Round 3? Here’s Why You Might Want to Wait appeared first on Poets&Quants.