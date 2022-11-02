Considering a Seasonal Holiday Job? It Could Be Beneficial To Your Future

FG Trade / iStock.com

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many companies that will see a spike in business due to the holiday rush. According to Statista, consumers spend around $755 to $767 billion in November and December — and that uptick means seasonal workers to help with the overflow.

According to Barron’s, retailers are struggling to find the workforce they need to get by this holiday season, making these side gigs pretty easy to find. Taking on a seasonal job has great benefits, as well. For example, the fact that it’s for a limited time means you aren’t committing to a heavy workload over a long period. In addition, it could help you add to your holiday spending budget or help pay off bills, which is important considered 44% of Americans have one to help make ends meet, said CNBC.

If you do enjoy the pace and having the extra income, there is always the chance it could turn into a more established part-time job. If an employer notices that they could use the help going forward, they might offer a more permanent opportunity to you. After all, it’s easier for them to extend the position to someone already doing the work than going through the rigorous hiring and training process again.

Seasonal jobs are great for adding to your resume and complementing your skill set in a short period of time. If you never worked retail before, you might learn more about sales goals, working in a team environment and customer engagement, all of which are tangible assets you can add to your CV. Plus, the people you’ll meet along the way can lead to new opportunities. Networking is always a great way to boost a career, and working a seasonal job can help bolster your professional community.

Some other seasonal job benefits, according to FlexJobs, include being able to try out a new career (maybe you’ll even like it better than your regular full-time gig!) and also the flexible schedule it allows. If you only have time to give during nights and weekends, that’s usually when retailers need the most help during the busy holiday season. And if you work at a store you’d normally shop at, the discounts alone might be worth it.

In addition, here are some of the top seasonal jobs hiring this holiday — and what they pay on average, per The Motley Fool:

Mall Santa ($22/hour) – If you look the part, or can pull it off with a fake beard, this is a great gig that is sure to bring joy. Retail cashier ($12/hour) – Department stores, boutiques and grocery stores alike need help in this area, so these positions will likely be in high demand. Gift wrapper ($17/hour) – After shoppers get their list checked off, who has the time to make them look pretty? This is where a gift wrapper comes in to add the perfect finishing touch. Personal shopper ($18/hour) – Americans have busy lives and not everyone can spend hours shopping, in-store or even online. Personal shoppers help fill that gap and usually have a lot of fun buying items with other peoples’ money. UPS driver ($26/hour) – All those gifts and packages have to be delivered somehow. UPS is looking to hire 60,000 holiday workers and currently hosting job fairs across the country. Starbucks barista ($15/hour) – Everyone wants to get their hand on a peppermint mocha, chestnut praline latte or other festive drinks, so many locations are adding to their staff for the holiday rush. Pet sitter ($25/hour) – Travel over the holidays will leave many needing help with their pets. You can advertise your services on spots like Rover.com.

