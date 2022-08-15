Considering shorting stocks? Be sure you understand the risks |The Rational Investor

Robert Stepleman
·3 min read
Robert Stepleman
Robert Stepleman

With the market having recently fallen around 14% this year, many investors are wondering if they missed a rare opportunity to make a bundle by shorting the market or individual stocks. While it’s true that a prescient investor could have coined money by well-timed shorting of stocks this year, it’s far from a sure thing. Even sophisticated professional investors can be “burned” by shorting stocks. Recall that it’s estimated that hedge funds and other professional investors lost about $9 billion shorting GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Let’s review shorting. When an investor buys a stock he owns a piece of a business, something real. Shorting stocks is quite different. With this, the investor doesn’t own anything. He borrows stock from his broker and sells the borrowed stock. He hopes to be able to buy it back later at a lower price. A margin account is required. This strategy has risks that are different from owning a stock.

The biggest risk is, at least theoretically, that the investor's losses are unlimited. If you own a stock and it goes bankrupt the most that you can lose is all your investment. If it drops 50%, it must double for you to be even; however, you can hold the stock for as long as you want, and time is on your side. Neither of these is true when shorting a stock.

For example, if you shorted Tesla (TSLA) in January 2020 at $130 a share and bought it back in January 2022 when it was it was about $1,200, you would have lost $1,070 a share, or $107,000 on a100 share short. This is theoretical because your broker would’ve closed out your position earlier unless you continued to shovel money into your account to cover the loss.

When you buy stocks, the odds are on your side. The market is higher at the end of a calendar year about 70% of the time. When shorting, the odds are against the investor for the same reason. This means that shorting is intrinsically a short-term bet that the stock will at least temporarily decline. Time is not on the investor’s side when shorting as it is when buying.

When you buy a dividend-paying stock you benefit from the dividends. This isn’t true when you short a stock. Since you borrowed the stock from the broker and sold it, you are responsible for paying the broker the dividends. This adds to the costs of the transaction and will decrease any profit or increase the amount of any loss. This reinforces the short-term nature of shorting, as the longer you are short the more dividends you pay.

Professional money managers sometimes short stocks to hedge their risk. They may, for example, select a market sector and buy the “strongest” companies in the sector and short the “weakest.” The hope to profit no matter what happens. If the sector does well the strong should do better than the weak and if it falls the weak should do worse than the strong. This sophisticated strategy isn’t for typical investors.

All data and forecasts are for illustrative purposes only and not an inducement to buy or sell any security. Past performance is not indicative of future results. If you have a financial issue that you would like to see discussed in this column or have other comments or questions, Robert Stepleman can be reached c/o Dow Wealth Management, 8205 Nature’s Way, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 or at rsstepl@tampabay.rr.com. He offers advisory services through Bolton Global Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and is associated Dow Wealth Management, LLC.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: ROBERT STEPLEMAN: Considering shorting stocks? Let's review the risks

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says

    Jamie Dimon told clients he estimated a 20% to 30% chance of a "harder recession" and a 20% to 30% chance of "something worse," Yahoo reported.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Bally's Close to Making a Huge Las Vegas Strip Deal

    In early August, Bally's Corp. stock tumbled after the casino operator cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates due to weakness at its venue in Atlantic City. "Given commentary around the guidance cut, we expect the miss on margins reflects difficulties improving profitability at Bally's Atlantic City," Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial said in a recent note, according to Casino.org. Bally's hopes to close its $308 million purchase of the Tropicana as soon as next month, though the company doesn't have plans to upgrade the property for at least a year.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • ‘It’s going to be government money’: Jim Rogers just issued a serious warning to crypto investors — here are the 2 shockproof assets he likes instead

    Rogers knows how to survive — and thrive — in turbulent times.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Interest rates might dampen house prices – but investors would be foolish to ignore this builder

    A house price crash is not guaranteed to take place over the coming months. Certainly, factors such as rising interest rates and a cost of living crisis are likely to act as a drag on the housing market because of their negative impact on affordability.

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • It’s an Excellent Time to Buy Stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

    Most of the handful of Wall Street analysts covering Berkshire are neutral on the stock, but they may be giving Warren Buffett insufficient credit.

  • The SoftBank Experiment Has Failed. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The stock market can be a humbling place—just ask Masayoshi Son. The founder and CEO of SoftBank Group (ticker: SFTBY), “Masa” made one of the single-best venture investments of all time, providing a $20 million grubstake to Jack Ma when he started the e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) in 2000. Targeted to be $100 billion, Masa focused the Vision Fund on companies poised to benefit from the widespread adoption of artificial-intelligence software.

  • Disney+ Faces Huge Losses. Can the Stock Recover?

    If you want to know why Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is upping its streaming prices, it's not difficult to figure out. The thing is, while higher streaming prices might prompt some subscribers to grumble, the price increase is apt to prove more palatable than you might suspect. On the off chance you're reading this and aren't aware, the price of Disney+ and Hulu are about to go up.

  • Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other...

  • Inflation Reduction Act is signed into law — what that means for your portfolio

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.