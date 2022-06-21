Consistency Continues to Drive Sustainability Progress at NRG

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- NRG Energy

A leading energy and consumer services company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG Energy Inc. is excited to share its 12th annual sustainability report and provide an updated look at the organization’s progress toward their ESG goals.

In 2021, NRG achieved many sustainability milestones. Among a multitude of awards and accolades, NRG was declared the first and only North American power company whose climate goals are 1.5 degrees Celsius-aligned per the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company also had the honor of being included in the inaugural Forbes Green Growth 50 list.

Other notable ESG achievements include:

64% revenue carbon intensity decrease since 2019

Issued $1.1 Bn sustainability-linked bond

~44% GHG emissions reduction since 2014, equivalent to roughly 27 million metric tons of CO2e or nearly 68 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle 1

Cumulative 2.6 GW renewable power purchase agreements to date 2

64% Board of Director diversity, including 36% gender and 27% ethnic diversity

Best-ever safety record of 0.30 Total Case Incident Rate

100% employee completion of unconscious bias training for the second year

