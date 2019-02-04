Is CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

CONSOL Coal Resources is one of 321 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCR's full-year earnings has moved 1.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCR has returned 13.89% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 12.65%. This means that CONSOL Coal Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CCR belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.32% so far this year, so CCR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CCR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



