Is CONSOL Energy (CEIX) a Good Investment Pick?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 8.4% in the second quarter of 2022 and 13.2% for the first half of 2022, compared to a 16.1% decline and a 20.0% decline for the S&P 500 index for the quarter and a half year, respectively. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Greenlight Capital mentioned CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1864, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based natural gas company with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) delivered a 205.37% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 209.32%. The stock closed at $69.35 per share on August 12, 2022.

Here is what Greenlight Capital has to say about CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX). The shares ended the quarter at $49.38. Though it trades at a nosebleed 2.6x book value, we expect the company to generate approximately $50 per share in after-tax free cash flow by the end of 2023. Capital returns have not yet begun, but we expect they will shortly."

Natural Gas
Natural Gas

american-public-power-association-bv2pvCGMtzg-unsplash

Our calculations show that CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was in 22 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 15 funds in the previous quarter. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) delivered a 44.03% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Loeb re-invests in Disney, pushes for changes

    STORY: Shares of Disney rose on Monday, after billionaire investor Daniel Loeb and his hedge fund Third Point unveiled a new position in the media giant.The activist investor is pushing Disney to make a string of changes, including spinning off Disney's cable sports channel ESPN, to improve the company's fortunes. In a letter to Disney's CEO, Loeb laid out his suggestions, which also include cost cutting, integrating Hulu into the Disney+ streaming platform and buying back shares. Loeb made a u-turn on Disney by buying a stake in the second quarter not long after liquidating his firm's position in Disney in the first quarter. Disney was not immediately available for comment. Shares of Disney have bounced back from a more than two-year low hit last month, but the stock is still down nearly 40% since its peak in March of last year.

  • Should You Still be Interested in Buying Twitter (TWTR) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 8.4% in the second quarter of 2022 and 13.2% for the first half of 2022, compared to a 16.1% decline and a 20.0% decline for the S&P […]

  • Should You Still Consider Investing in Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 8.4% in the second quarter of 2022 and 13.2% for the first half of 2022, compared to a 16.1% decline and a 20.0% decline for the S&P […]

  • Inflation Isn’t Hitting Restaurants as Hard as Grocery Stores. Here’s Why.

    The inflationary gap between the two is the largest it's been since the 1970s.

  • Finance influencer talks social media, retail hacks, and what to know when you travel

    Plug and Law Attorney and Founder Erika Kullberg outlines how she got started on TikTok, where people can save money in retail and travel expenses, and pay transparency among creators.

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were quiet late Monday. Home Depot and Walmart earnings are due out Tuesday followed by Wednesday's Fed minutes.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October

    The bankrupt crypto firm is also short of $2.8 billion in crypto assets, the court filing reveals.

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • How Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg makes and spends his $65 billion fortune, from Italian sports cars to millions in Hawaii real estate

    Mark Zuckerberg spends his billions on mostly charity and real estate, like a San Francisco home that he just sold for $31 million.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.