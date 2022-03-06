Consolation results from the NJ state wrestling tournament in Atlantic City

The NJSIAA individual wrestling championships wrap up Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City as wrestlers compete for placement on the podium.

The consolation semifinals are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, immediately followed by third-, fifth- and seventh-place medal matches.

Follow along here for live results.

Looking for results from the championship brackets? CLICK HERE.

Third-place matches

106 pounds

(2) Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) d. (11) Tyler Hagensen (Mount Olive), 5-4

113 pounds

(5) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (8) Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep), 5-1 SV

120 pounds

(1) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (2) Alex Nini (CBA), 7-0

126 pounds

(9) Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) d. (4) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South), 4-2 SV

132 pounds

(5) Nico Diaz (St. John Vianney) p. (7) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep), 1:05

138 pounds

(3) Alex Almeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Alessio Perentin (Delbarton), 6-3

144 pounds

(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) m.d. (5) Richie Grungo (St. Augustine), 8-0

150 pounds

(3) Tyler Barrett (CBA) d. (6) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale), 2-1 TB

157 pounds

(4) Zander Silva (CBA) d. (3) Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central), 2-1

165 pounds

(3) Eric Freeman (Paramus) d. (4) Louis Cerchio (Delbarton), 7-6

175 pounds

(3) Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (2) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 7-0

190 pounds

(8) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (10) Nicholas Olivieri (Delbarton), 4-2 SV

215 pounds

(3) AJ Fricchione (Bergen Catholic) d. (4) Dominic Petracci (Washington Township), 4-3

285 pounds

(2) Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic) p. (5) Liam Akers (North Hunterdon), 1:36

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds

(8) Brian Melamud (Bergen Catholic) d. (4) Aidan Carmody (Livingston), 12-6

113 pounds

(1) Daniel Jones (Delbarton) m.d. (15) Carson Walsh (Pope John), 11-2

120 pounds

(6) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) p. (4) Nico Calello (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 3:45

126 pounds

(10) Joe Manno (St. Joseph-Montvale) m.f. (2) Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter's Prep)

132 pounds

(10) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (6) Sam Kotch (Cinnaminson), 6-4 TB

138 pounds

(9) Felix Lettini (St. Peter's Prep) d. (20) Mike Pescatore (West Essex), 5-0

144 pounds

(11) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) d. (18) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City), 4-3

150 pounds

(16) Cole Veraldi (Southern) p. (5) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic), 2:13

157 pounds

(9) Jasiah Queen (St. John Vianney) d. (11) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Ocean), 6-3

165 pounds

(5) Jurius Clark (Camden Catholic) d. (6) Roberto Padilla (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-2

175 pounds

(1) Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. (9) Stratos Kantanas (Livingston), 2:51

190 pounds

(9) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) p. (5) David Giulian (Middle Township), 1:24

215 pounds

(7) Jack Stoll (Pope John) d. (15) Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May), 12-8

285 pounds

(4) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (6) Tyler McCatham (Warren Hills), 4-0

Seventh-place matches

106 pounds

(5) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) d. (10) Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford), 2-0

113 pounds

(13) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) d. (7) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic), 4-3 UTB

120 pounds

(12) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep) m.d. (11) John Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 12-0

126 pounds

(5) Aidan Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. (17) Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley), 6-3

132 pounds

(3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) t.f. (9) Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro), 17-2

138 pounds

(6) Matt Henrich (Southern) d. (15) Branden Palcko (Paul VI), 3-1

144 pounds

(10) J.J. Giordano (South Plainfield) m.d. (19) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro), 12-0

150 pounds

(8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (10) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield), 3-1 SV

157 pounds

(5) Michael Murphy (Westfield) m.d. (14) Evan Brown (Cherokee), 10-1

165 pounds

(8) Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas) m.f. (7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May)

175 pounds

(4) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) d. (8) Hunter Perez (Mount Olive), 3-2

190 pounds

(2) Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic) d. (4) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea), 3-2 TB

215 pounds

(6) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (11) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon), 5-0

285 pounds

(8) Lorenzo Portella (Red Bank Catholic) p. (12) Brenden Hansen (Hightstown), 1:48

Consolation semifinals

106 pounds

(2) Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) p. (8) Brian Melamud (Bergen Catholic), 0:16

(11) Tyler Hagensen (Mount Olive) d. (4) Aidan Carmody (Livingston), 8-4

113 pounds

(5) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (15) Carson Walsh (Pope John), 7-4

(8) Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep) d. (1) Daniel Jones (Delbarton), 4-3

120 pounds

(2) Alex Nini (CBA) p. (4) Nico Calello (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 4:00

(1) Conor Collins (Southern) d. (6) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) 4-2 SV

126 pounds

(9) Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) forfeit over (2) Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peters Prep)

(4) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) d. (10) Joe Manno (St. Joseph-Montvale), 7-3

132 pounds

(7) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) d. (6) Sam Kotch (Cinnaminson), 1-0 TB

(5) Nico Diaz (St. John Vianney) d. (10) Jamar Dixon (Delsea), 2-1 UTB

138 pounds

(3) Alex Almeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (9) Felix Lettini (St. Peter's Prep), 5-2

(7) Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) p. (20) Mike Pescatore (West Essex), 1:58

144 pounds

(2) Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. (18) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City), 7-0

(5) Richie Grungo (St. Augustine) d. (11) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic), 9-2

150 pounds

(3) Tyler Barrett (CBA) p. (16) Cole Veraldi (Southern), 4:24

(6) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (5) Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic), 8-6 SV

157 pounds

(3) Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central) d. (9) Jasiah Queen (St. John Vianney), 4-1

(4) Zander Silva (CBA) d. (11) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Ocean), 4-3

165 pounds

(3) Eric Freeman (Paramus) d. (5) Jurius Clark (Camden Catholic), 1-0

(4) Louis Cerchio (Delbarton) d. (6) Roberto Padilla (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-2

175 pounds

(3) Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (9) Stratos Kantanas (Livingston), 1:49

(2) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) d. (1) Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven), 7-1

190 pounds

(10) Nicholas Olivieri (Delbarton) d. (9) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive), 8-3

(8) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (5) David Giulian (Middle Township), 9-3

215 pounds

(3) AJ Fricchione (Bergen Catholic) p. (15) Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May), 1:34

(4) Dominic Petracci (Washington Township) d. (7) Jack Stoll (Pope John), 7-5

285 pounds

(2) Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic) d. (4) Joseph Abill (Clifton), 2-1

(5) Liam Akers (North Hunterdon) d. (6) Tyler McCatham (Warren Hills), 5-1

Consolation quarterfinals

106 pounds

(8) Brian Melamud (Bergen Catholic) d. (5) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic), 5-1

(11) Tyler Hagensen (Mount Olive) d. (10) Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford), 6-4

113 pounds

(5) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (13) Max Elton (Holy Spirit), 5-4

(8) Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep) d. (7) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic), 3-1

120 pounds

(4) Nico Calello (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (11) John Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 4-2

(6) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) d. (12) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep), 6-2

126 pounds

(9) Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) d. (5) Aidan Wallace (Bergen Catholic), 1-0

(10) Joe Manno (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (17) Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley), 3-1

132 pounds

(7) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) d. (9) Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro), 4-0

(10) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic), 6-2

138 pounds

(9) Felix Lettini (St. Peter's Prep) d. (15) Branden Palcko (Paul VI), 6-4 SV

(7) Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) d. (6) Matt Henrich (Southern), 5-3

144 pounds

(18) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) d. (19) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro), 5-2

(11) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) d. (10) J.J. Giordano (South Plainfield), 7-3

150 pounds

(16) Cole Veraldi (Southern) p. (8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine), 3:05

(6) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (10) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield), 6-4

157 pounds

(9) Jasiah Queen (St. John Vianney) d. (5) Michael Murphy (Westfield), 2-1

(11) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Ocean) d. (14) Evan Brown (Cherokee), 8-3

165 pounds

(5) Jurius Clark (Camden Catholic) d. (8) Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas), 6-0

(6) Roberto Padilla (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May), 3-2

175 pounds

(9) Stratos Kantanas (Livingston) d. (4) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic), 4-3

(2) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) d. (8) Hunter Perez (Mount Olive), 8-4

190 pounds

(9) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) p. (4) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea) 2:45

(8) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (2) Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic), 3-2

215 pounds

(15) Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) p. (6) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale), 1:57

(7) Jack Stoll (Pope John) d. (11) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon), 15-10

285 pounds

(4) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (8) Lorenzo Portella (Red Bank Catholic), 2-1 TB

(6) Tyler McCatham (Warren Hills) p. (12) Brenden Hansen (Hightstown), 2:44

Consolation Round 4

106 pounds

(5) Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) d. (7) Logan Brzozowski (Seton Hall Prep), 10-5

(8) Brian Melamud (Bergen Catholic) d. (6) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central), 11-5

(10) Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford) d. (27) Devin Ryan (New Milford), 3-1

(11) Tyler Hagensen (Mount Olive) d. (9) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale), 7-3

113 pounds

(5) Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. (2) Jeffrey Jacome (South Plainfield), 3-1

(13) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) d. (9) Logan Roman (Old Bridge), 7-2

(7) Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic) d. (12) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic), 2-1 UTB

(8) Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep) d.(6) Malik Asfour (Lodi), 8-3

120 pounds

(4) Nico Calello (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (7) Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive), 3-2

(11) John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) m.d. (9) Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg), 13-5

(12) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep) d. (10) Sebastian Ortega (Howell), 7-2 TB

(6) Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) p. (26) Bryce Manera (Holy Spirit)

126 pounds

(5) Aidan Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. (7) James Day (Phillipsburg), 1-0

(9) Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) m.d. (19) Ethan Composto (Westfield), 8-0

(10) Joe Manno (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (27) Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 11-4

(17) Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley) d. (11) Joe Giordano (St. John Vianney), 4-0

132 pounds

(7) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) d. (4) Aaron Kurzer (Montville), 4-2

(9) Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro) d. (11) Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest), 7-3

(10) Jamar Dixon (Delsea) d. (13) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale), 8-3

(3) Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) d. (8) Mayson Harms (Roselle Park), 7-0

138 pounds

(15) Branden Palcko (Paul VI) d. (12) Giovanni Scafidi (Howell), 8-2

(9) Felix Lettini (St. Peter's Prep) d. (14) Joey Miranda (Kingsway), 9-6

(7) Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) d. (19) Gavin Haegele (Eastern), 9-2

(6) Matt Henrich (Southern) d. (8) Joe Innamorato (Phillipsburg), 3-0

144 pounds

(18) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) d. (4) Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit), 11-6

(19) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) d. (9) Donovan DiStefano (Wall), 5-3

(10) J.J. Giordano (South Plainfield) d. (21) Brendan Connelly (Northern Highlands), 7-4

(11) Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) d. (15) Jake Rosenthal (Toms River North), 4-2

150 pounds

(16) Cole Veraldi (Southern) p. (4) Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst), 1:32

(8) Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) d. (19) Ethan Wilson (Washington Township), 10-8

(10) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) m.d. (27) Jack Thompson (Point Pleasant Boro), 9-1

(6) Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (17) Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial), 7-5

157 pounds

(5) Michael Murphy (Westfield) d. (18) Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale), 3-2

(9) Jasiah Queen (St. John Vianney) m.d. (19) Ryan Burton (DePaul), 12-4

(14) Evan Brown (Cherokee) d. (10) Sean Cowan (Absegami), 10-4

(11) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Ocean) d. (16) Jordan Champan (Cranford), 6-5

165 pounds

(5) Jurius Clark (Camden Catholic) d. (10) Anthony Harris (St. Peter's Prep), 1-0

(8) Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (11) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine), 5-3 SV

(7) Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) p. (12) Colin Murray (Cranford), 3:13

(6) Roberto Padilla (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (17) Ryan Boyer (Rumson-Fair Haven), 7-2

175 pounds

(4) Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) d. (10) DJ Henry (Howell), 10-3

(9) Stratos Kantanas (Livingston) d. (19) Chris Olah (Camden Catholic), 5-4

(2) Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) t.f. (14) Owen Frizzell (Warren Hills), 23-8

(8) Hunter Perez (Mount Olive) d. (6) George Rhodes (Absegami), 1:43

190 pounds

(4) Danny Digiovacchino (Delsea) d. (7) Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven), 8-4

(9) Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) d. (6) Alex Marshall (St. Augustine), 7-3

(2) Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic) d. (12) Jared Tracey (Ocean), 7-1

(8) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (3) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon), 6-3

215 pounds

(15) Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) p. (5) Robert Canterino (CBA), 1:40

(6) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (8) David Pierson (Phillipsburg), 3-2

(7) Jack Stoll (Pope John) p. (27) Riley O`Boyle (Southern), 1:34

(11) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) p. (26) Tyson Carroll (Columbia), 4:00

285 pounds

(4) Joseph Abill (Clifton) d. (25) Justin Gradzki (Northern Highlands) 4-2

(8) Lorenzo Portella (Red Bank Catholic) p. (22) Rocco Bennett (Delsea), 2:49

(12) Brenden Hansen (Hightstown) p. (10) Dylan Patscher (Jefferson), 2:30

(6) Tyler McCatham (Warren Hills) d. (18) Jonathan Graham (Camden Catholic), 7-2

Consolation Round 3

106 pounds

(7) Logan Brzozowski (Seton Hall Prep) d. (16) Carter Pack (Holy Spirit), 6-3

(6) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central) d. (19) Dom Digiacomo (Camden Catholic), 6-5

(27) Devin Ryan (New Milford) d. (13) Brady Klinsky (Middletown North), 5-1

(9) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (15) Chris Hong (Paramus), 8-2

113 pounds

(2) Jeffrey Jacome (South Plainfield) d. (10) Xavier Ortega (Howell), 11-2

(13) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) d. (21) Sean Markey (Bound Brook), 13-6

(12) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) p. (20) Santino Danise (Hanover Park), 1:59

(8) Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep) d. (18) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic), 5-2

120 pounds

(7) Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) d. (17) Taisei Kurachi (River Dell), 3-1

(11) John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) p. (14) Clayton Utter (High Point), 4:18

(12) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep) m.d. (19) Sean Dever (Egg Harbor Township), 12-0

(26) Bryce Manera (Holy Spirit) d. (15) Jacob Delvecchio (South Plainfield), 5-3 SV

126 pounds

(7) James Day (Phillipsburg) d. (15) D'Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine), 6-4

(19) Ethan Composto (Westfield) p. (6) Jack Myers (Morristown), 4:48

(27) Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (30) Shaun Quirk (Livingston), 5-4

(17) Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley) d. (25) Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro), 9-7

132 pounds

(7) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) p. (16) Vincent DePierro (Manalapan), 1:00

(11) Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest) p. (20) Luke Geleta (Phillisburg), 1:47

(13) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (12) Phil Stolfa (Red Bank), 4-0

(8) Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) m.d. (31) Jake Hastings (Shawnee), 10-0

138 pounds

(15) Branden Palcko (Paul VI) p. (10) Luke Jacobs (Westfield), 2:49

(14) Joey Miranda (Kingsway) m.d. (11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas), 9-0

(19) Gavin Haegele (Eastern) d. (27) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon), 2-1 TB

(8) Joe Innamorato (Phillipsburg) d. (16) Richie DeFulvio (Holy Cross), 9-5

144 pounds

(18) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) d. (25) Chase Casey (Camden Catholic), 9-2

(19) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) d. (28) Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco), 5-2

(21) Brendan Connelly (Northern Highlands) d. (13) Jared Lee (Warren Hills), 5-3

(15) Jake Rosenthal (Toms River North) d. (7) Myles Leonard (Waldwick/Midland Park), 3-2 UTB

150 pounds

(16) Cole Veraldi (Southern) d. (7) Steven Dalling (Kittatinny), 7-6

(19) Ethan Wilson (Washington Township) d. (11) Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook), 11-6

(27) Jack Thompson (Point Pleasant Boro) d. (13) Max Nevlin (St. Peter's Prep), 3-1 SV

(17) Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial) d. (26) William Schlegel (Mendham), 9-2

157 pounds

(18) Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (7) Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic), 5-2

(19) Ryan Burton (DePaul) p. (6) David Turner (Morris Hills), 5:51

(14) Evan Brown (Cherokee) d. (27) Brian Bienus (Mount Olive), 3-2

(16) Jordan Champan (Cranford) p. (8) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge), 0:30

165 pounds

(10) Anthony Harris (St. Peter's Prep) d. (18) James Circle (Lacey), 7-5

(11) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) d. (14) Max Lee (Livingston), 10-4

(12) Colin Murray (Cranford) d. (13) Stephen Malia (Warren Hills), 5-4

(17) Ryan Boyer (Rumson-Fair Haven) m.d. (23) Jack Miller (Hillsborough), 13-4

175 pounds

(10) DJ Henry (Howell) m.d. (18) Max Borton (Seneca), 14-0

(19) Chris Olah (Camden Catholic) d. (21) Drew Petaccia (Pascack Valley), 7-4

(14) Owen Frizzell (Warren Hills) d. (12) Jake Ventura (Pingry), 6-4

(8) Hunter Perez (Mount Olive) m.d. (16) Trey Mcleer (St. Augustine), 15-6

190 pounds

(7) Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. (18) Jake Fern (Ridge), 7-2

(6) Alex Marshall (St. Augustine) t.f. (13) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic), 16-1

(12) Jared Tracey (Ocean) p. (19) Connor Bauman (Rancocas Valley), 5:18

(8) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (16) Mike Malucelli (Marlboro), 10-3

215 pounds

(15) Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) p. (23) Andrew Morzetta (Hawthorne), 1:32

(6) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (19) Chris Stavrou (Hightstown), 5-3

(27) Riley O`Boyle (Southern) d. (14) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills), 5-2

(26) Tyson Carroll (Columbia) d. (6) Edward Padilla (Livingston), 6-3

285 pounds

(25) Justin Gradzki (Northern Highlands) d. (15) Ty Eldred (Kittatinny), 6-1

(22) Rocco Bennett (Delsea) m.d. (19) Brandon Armstrong (Paulsboro), 12-2

(12) Brenden Hansen (Hightstown) p. (13) Aidan Geisenheimer (Cherokee), 3:08

(18) Jonathan Graham (Camden Catholic) p. (24) Anthony Evangelista (Hammonton), 4:24

Consolation Round 2

106 pounds

(16) Carter Pack (Holy Spirit) d. (18) Luke Sherlock (Shawnee), 4-2

(7) Logan Brzozowski (Seton Hall Prep) d. (24) Marco Alarcon (Don Bosco), 10-5

(6) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central) m.d. (12) Tyler Venet (CBA), 13-2

(19) Dom Digiacomo (Camden Catholic) p. (20) Jason Meola (Kingsway), 6:47

(13) Brady Klinsky (Middletown North) d. (14) Jason Seda (Jackson Memorial), 8-6

(27) Devin Ryan (New Milford) d. (21) Gage Summers (Delsea), 2-1 TB

(9) Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) m.d. (26) Joseph DeAngelo (Point Pleasant Boro), 8-0

(15) Chris Hong (Paramus) p. (17) Chase Quenault (Delbarton), 5:55

113 pounds

(2) Jeffrey Jacome (South Plainfield) d. (17) James Sloan (St. Joseph-Montvale), 6-0

(10) Xavier Ortega (Howell) m.d. (24) Jerzey Ryan (New Milford), 10-2

(21) Sean Markey (Bound Brook) p. (11) Brady Carter (Lacey), 5:13

(13) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) d. (19) Lawrence Liss (Matawan), 10-4

(20) Santino Danise (Hanover Park) t.f. (30) Peter Plesh (Hunterdon Central), 18-2

(12) Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) t.f. (27) Joe Aldrich (Somerville), 19-3

(8) Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep) d. (23) Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro), 6-0

(18) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic) p. (16) Jake Talarico (St. Peter's Prep), 3:54

120 pounds

(17) Taisei Kurachi (River Dell) d. (18) Cameron Morgan (Pennsville), 9-8

(7) Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) m.d. (8) Michael Campanaro (West Morris), 12-4

(11) John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) p. (28) Carlo Vanvolkenburgh (Seton Hall Prep), 2:06

(14) Clayton Utter (High Point) m.f. (13) Donny Almeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale)

(19) Sean Dever (Egg Harbor Township) d. (20) Ryan Mansueto (Raritan), 10-8

(12) Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep) p. (22) Connor Kerwin (Passaic Valley), 0:38

(26) Bryce Manera (Holy Spirit) p. (25) Brett Redner (Butler), 8-5

(15) Jacob Delvecchio (South Plainfield) d. (16) Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney), 3-2

126 pounds

(15) D'Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine) p. (32) Brian Vargas (Hackensack), 5:18

(7) James Day (Phillipsburg) p. (24) Ryan Langenmayr (Lakeland), 1:56

(6) Jack Myers (Morristown) d. (21) Daniel Hong (Paramus), 1-0

(19) Ethan Composto (Westfield) d. (29) Devin Horton (Paulsboro), 12-6

(30) Shaun Quirk (Livingston) d. (20) John Hager (Delbarton), 7-5

(27) Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (12) Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic), 1:48

(25) Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro) m.d. (23) Tim Kolshom (Ridge), 11-3

(17) Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley) d. (18) Hogan Horsey (Oakcrest), 11-7

132 pounds

(16) Vincent DePierro (Manalapan) d. (15) Attila Valy (Wayne Valley), 16-14 SV

(7) Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) p. (24) Kieran Bruen (Howell), 1:19

(11) Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest) m.d. (21) Shawn Redfield (Warren Hills), 12-0

(20) Luke Geleta (Phillisburg) d. (14) Ryan Kozdra (Mahwah), 12-8

(13) Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (19) Justin Holly (Pope John), 1:45

(12) Phil Stolfa (Red Bank) d. (22) Isaiah Shafer (Paul VI), 4-2

(8) Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) d. (23) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern), 7-2

(31) Jake Hastings (Shawnee) d. (17) Gabe Scalise (Shore), 5-2

138 pounds

(15) Branden Palcko (Paul VI) d. (17) Michael Williams (Highland), 1-0

(10) Luke Jacobs (Westfield) d. (24) Brandon Flores (Manville), 5-2

(11) Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. (21) Nick Bottazzi (DePaul), 5-4

(14) Joey Miranda (Kingsway) d. (13) Louden Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge), 5-0

(19) Gavin Haegele (Eastern) m.d. (4) Robert Generelli (Middletown South), 12-1

(27) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) d. (5) Zach Reilley (Raritan), 4-2

(8) Joe Innamorato (Phillipsburg) d. (26) Brandon Bauer (Seton Hall Prep), 8-1

(16) Richie DeFulvio (Holy Cross) d. (31) Jason Brown (Cherokee), 7-1

144 pounds

(18) Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) d. (16) Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills), 4-1

(25) Chase Casey (Camden Catholic) d. (26) David DiPietro (Kingsway), 8-5

(28) Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco) d. (6) Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic), 3-0

(19) Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) d. (29) Anthony Profaci (Monroe), 12-9

(13) Jared Lee (Warren Hills) d. (14) Nicholas Coletta (Cedar Grove), 7-5

(21) Brendan Connelly (Northern Highlands) d. (22) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney), 7-5

(7) Myles Leonard (Waldwick/Midland Park) p. (8) David Hussey (Middletown South), 4:37

(15) Jake Rosenthal (Toms River North) d. (17) Drew Roskos (Delran), 8-2

150 pounds

(16) Cole Veraldi (Southern) d. (18) Giovanni Rivera (Morristown), 8-4

(7) Steven Dalling (Kittatinny) d. (24) DJ Hainey (Paulsboro), 8-7

(11) Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook) p. (21) Collin Neal (Pope John), 5:03

(19) Ethan Wilson (Washington Township) m.d. (20) Alex Quintano (Middletown South), 10-0

(13) Max Nevlin (St. Peter's Prep) d. (14) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive), 6-1

(27) Jack Thompson (Point Pleasant Boro) p. (12) Evan Mendez (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 1:10

(26) William Schlegel (Mendham) inj. (9) Josh Palmucci (Kingsway), 1-0

(17) Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial) p. (31) Andres Cortes (Gateway/Woodbury), 2:59

157 pounds

(18) Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) d. (32) Aidan Dick (Clearview), 10-4

(7) Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) d. (25) Stephen O’Neill (Seton Hall Prep), 7-1

(6) David Turner (Morris Hills) d. (12) Charley Cossaboone (Ocean City), 3-2

(19) Ryan Burton (DePaul) m.d. (13) Joe McCullough (Toms River East), 12-1

(14) Evan Brown (Cherokee) d. (20) Sean Haas (Caldwell), 6-3

(27) Brian Bienus (Mount Olive) d. (21) Nick Acque (Howell), 7-1

(8) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) t.f. (23) Devon Turner (Dumont), 21-5

(16) Jordan Champan (Cranford) p. (31) Renaldo King (Rancocas Valley), 2:12

165 pounds

(18) James Circle (Lacey) p. (16) Thomas Brunetti (Hunterdon Central), 5:03

(10) Anthony Harris (St. Peter's Prep) p. (25) Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg), 4:43

(11) Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) p. (28) Jack Martin (Pingry), 5:18

(14) Max Lee (Livingston) d. (29) Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley), 7-5

(13) Stephen Malia (Warren Hills) t.f. (19) Brandon Smith (Freehold Boro), 17-1

(12) Colin Murray (Cranford) p. (22) Tyson Derenberger (Delsea), 0:27

(23) Jack Miller (Hillsborough) d. (9) Michael Mastroeni (Hopatcong), 7-3

(17) Ryan Boyer (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. (15) Nick Stump (CBA), 8-6

175 pounds

(18) Max Borton (Seneca) d. (17) Anothony Lawrence (CBA), 5-3

(10) DJ Henry (Howell) p. (25) Jayden Czupak (Verona), 3:58

(21) Drew Petaccia (Pascack Valley) d. (22) Luke Ceneri (Clifton), 10-7

(19) Chris Olah (Camden Catholic) p. (20) Matthew Bryant (Manchester Township), 3:35

(14) Owen Frizzell (Warren Hills) d. (13) Vincent Lee (Delbarton), 6-2

(12) Jake Ventura (Pingry) d. (11) Christopher Baker (Watchung Hills), 2-1

(8) Hunter Perez (Mount Olive) p. (23) Luke Yager (North Hunterdon), 3:37

(16) Trey Mcleer (St. Augustine) d. (15) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock), 7-6

190 pounds

(18) Jake Fern (Ridge) d. (17) Brian Christie (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 8-4

(7) Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven) vs. (25) Luke DuPont (Holmdel), 2-1

(6) Alex Marshall (St. Augustine) t.f. (21) Matt Coon (Lacey), 16-0

(13) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) d. (14) Kai Argyros (Don Bosco), 1-0

(19) Connor Bauman (Rancocas Valley) p. (20) Jamie Mazzacco (Shore), 0:39

(12) Jared Tracey (Ocean) p. (27) Matt Schneider (Delaware Valley), 3:02

(8) Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) d. (26) Ryan Galka (Warren Hills), 10-6

(16) Mike Malucelli (Marlboro) d. (31) Jacob Gerish (DePaul), 7-3

215 pounds

(15) Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) p. (17) Carlos Angel (Bound Brook), 2:18

(23) Andrew Morzetta (Hawthorne) m.d. (25) Mohamed Abdelatty (Lawrence), 14-1

(6) Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (28) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills), 3:32

(19) Chris Stavrou (Hightstown) d. (13) Riley Camoia (Mount Olive), 3-1

(14) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills) d. (20) Scott Lynch (Audubon), 6-2

(27) Riley O`Boyle (Southern) d. (21) Cosmo Zaccaro (Central), 7-5

(26) Tyson Carroll (Columbia) p. (9) Nicholas Burns (Raritan), 3:42

(6) Edward Padilla (Livingston) d. (18) Jake Klein (Jackson Liberty), 4-3 TB

285 pounds

(15) Ty Eldred (Kittatinny) d. (17) Justin Evans (Irvington), 3-1

(25) Justin Gradzki (Northern Highlands) p. (26) Arthur Edmonds (Paterson Eastside), 5:20

(22) Rocco Bennett (Delsea) d. (28) Sam Azzaretti (Brick Memorial), 9-3

(19) Brandon Armstrong (Paulsboro) p. (20) Kevin Shriner (Cranford), 5:31

(13) Aidan Geisenheimer (Cherokee) d. (30) Brian Moyer (St. Thomas Aquinas), 6-1

(12) Brenden Hansen (Hightstown) p. (27) Ike Shoulders (Gateway), 2:29

(24) Anthony Evangelista (Hammonton) p. (7) Matt Jannucci (Colts Neck), 1:45

(18) Jonathan Graham (Camden Catholic) p. (16) Christian Steensen (Marlboro), 4:56

Consolation Round 1

106 pounds

(16) Carter Pack (Holy Spirit) t.f. (32) Jackson Bauer (Seneca), 16-0

(24) Marco Alarcon (Don Bosco) d. (25) Kevin Beck (Middlesex), 8-2

(12) Tyler Venet (CBA) d. (28) Owen Kuchajski (Delaware Valley), 6-3

(20) Jason Meola (Kingsway) d. (29) James McGinty (Parsippany Hills), 10-5

(14) Jason Seda (Jackson Memorial) p. (30) Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 5:37

(27) Devin Ryan (New Milford) d. (22) Benjamin DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas), 3-2

(26) Joseph DeAngelo (Point Pleasant Boro) d. (23) Michael DiBlase (Wall), 4-1

(15) Chris Hong (Paramus) d. (31) Aidan Scheeringa (Hacketstown), 9-5

113 pounds

(17) James Sloan (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (32) Zavier Stokes (Delsea), 3:48

(24) Jerzey Ryan (New Milford) p. (25) Adam Albino (Bogota), 1:12

(21) Sean Markey (Bound Brook) d. (28) Anthony Visicido (Robbinsville), 4-0

(13) Max Elton (Holy Spirit) d. (29) John Dooley (Haddon Township), 8-1

(30) Peter Plesh (Hunterdon Central) m.f. (14) Ryan Dubnik (Freehold Township)

(27) Joe Aldrich (Somerville) p. (22) Trey Friedman (Lenape), 3:13

(23) Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro) d. (26) Kevin Riedinger (Warren Hills), 10-5

(18) Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic) p. (31) Anthony Cadicinia (Ramsey), 3:46

120 pounds

(17) Taisei Kurachi (River Dell) m.f. (32) Justin Fearon (Middletown North)

(8) Michael Campanaro (West Morris) m.d. (24) Scott Rayack (Governor Livingston), 14-3

(28) Carlo Vanvolkenburgh (Seton Hall Prep) d. (21) Chase Bish (Paulsboro) 5-0

(13) Donny Almeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) p. (29) Brandon Ribiero (Westfield), 1:14

(19) Sean Dever (Egg Harbor Township) p. (30) Joseph Cappello (Paramus Catholic), 2:46

(22) Connor Kerwin (Passaic Valley) t.f. (27) Jonathan Espinosa (Jackson Memorial), 18-3

(26) Bryce Manera (Holy Spirit) d. (23) Nicholas Balella (Hacketstown), 4-1

(15) Jacob Delvecchio (South Plainfield) p. (31) Brett Balzan (Shawnee), 1:10

126 pounds

(32) Brian Vargas (Hackensack) d. (16) Nick Cottone (Shawnee), 6-5

(24) Ryan Langenmayr (Lakeland) d. (8) Wayne Stout (Southern), 3-2

(21) Daniel Hong (Paramus) d. (28) Daniel Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan), 5-3

(29) Devin Horton (Paulsboro) m.d. (13) Sawyer Ostroff (Howell), 10-5

(30) Shaun Quirk (Livingston) d. (14) James Farina (Ocean) ,5-1

(27) Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. (22) Blase Mele (Princeton), 3-2

(23) Tim Kolshom (Ridge) d. (26) Mason Livio (Pinelands), 7-5 TB

(18) Hogan Horsey (Oakcrest) p. (31) Colin Menier (West Milford), 5:40

132 pounds

(16) Vincent DePierro (Manalapan) d. (32) Rocco Negron (Belleville), 5-0

(24) Kieran Bruen (Howell) p. (25) Braden Kmak (Raritan), 1:50

(21) Shawn Redfield (Warren Hills) d. (28) Anthony Barra (West Essex), 8-4

(20) Luke Geleta (Phillisburg) m.d. (29) Noah Krakower (River Dell), 10-0

(19) Justin Holly (Pope John) d. (30) Giovanni Maglione (Iselin Kennedy), 7-0

(22) Isaiah Shafer (Paul VI) d. (27) Kevin Stubbs (Sterling), 5-4 UTB

(23) Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) d. (26) Joe Dolci (Toms River North), 6-3

(31) Jake Hastings (Shawnee) d. (18) Nick DeLorenzo (North Hunterdon), 4-3

138 pounds

(17) Michael Williams (Highland) m.d. (32) Andrew Brevot (High Point), 12-2

(24) Brandon Flores (Manville) d. (25) Tyler Russ (Colts Neck), 3-1

(21) Nick Bottazzi (DePaul) d. (28) John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic), 9-1

(13) Louden Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge) p. (29) Giovanni Degeorge (Delsea), 0:18

(19) Gavin Haegele (Eastern) m.d. (30) Francisco Rossiter (Metuchen), 13-2

(27) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) d. (22) Michael Melillo (Newton), 3:01

(26) Brandon Bauer (Seton Hall Prep) p. (23) Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park), 5:30

(31) Jason Brown (Cherokee) d. (18) Braden Scott (Brick Memorial), 10-3

144 pounds

(16) Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills) d. (32) Ian Flanagan (Caldwell), 6-1

(25) Chase Casey (Camden Catholic) p. (9) Donovan DiStefano (Wall), 0:52

(28) Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco) d. (12) Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter’s Prep), 4-0

(29) Anthony Profaci (Monroe) d. (20) Kael Huxford (Jackson Memorial), 7-6

(14) Nicholas Coletta (Cedar Grove) p. (30) Aidan Portnoy (Hunterdon Central), 1:19

(22) Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) d. (27) Ricky Cassidy (West Essex), 3-2

(7) Myles Leonard (Waldwick/Midland Park) d. (23) Joey Ortega (AL Johnson), 8-6

(15) Jake Rosenthal (Toms River North) p. (31) Christian Calvo (Watchung Hills), 3:14

150 pounds

(16) Cole Veraldi (Southern) d. (32) Kevin McBride (St. John Vianney), 3:05

(24) DJ Hainey (Paulsboro) d. (25) Jason Smith (Boonton), 7-6

(21) Collin Neal (Pope John) m.d. (28) Brandon Drea (Cherry Hill West), 11-3

(20) Alex Quintano (Middletown South) d. (29) Shawn Mastropierro (New Milford), 7-5 SV

(14) Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) d. (30) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley), 1:03

(27) Jack Thompson (Point Pleasant Boro) d. (22) Nicholas Benner (Ocean), 6-4

(26) William Schlegel (Mendham) p. (23) Thomas Lapinski (Cherokee), 2:44

(31) Andres Cortes (Gateway/Woodbury) d. (15) Nick Canonica (Hunterdon Central), 10-6

157 pounds

(32) Aidan Dick (Clearview) d. (17) Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg), 5-4

(25) Stephen O’Neill (Seton Hall Prep) d. (24) Roger Diaz (St. Peter’s Prep), 7-3

(12) Charley Cossaboone (Ocean City) p. (28) Harry Liu (Watchung Hills), 1:36

(13) Joe McCullough (Toms River East) t.f. (29) Joseph Berryman (Freehold Boro), 15-0

(14) Evan Brown (Cherokee) d. (30) Logan Hurwitt (Northern Highlands), 5-0

(27) Brian Bienus (Mount Olive) p. (22) Gabe Case (River Dell), 4:30

(23) Devon Turner (Dumont) d. (26) Nick D’Alessio (Middlesex/Dunellen), 3-1

(31) Renaldo King (Rancocas Valley) d. (15) Taylor Donnelly (Audubon), 3-2

165 pounds

(16) Thomas Brunetti (Hunterdon Central) d. (32) Nicholas Sindoni (Clearview), 5-3

(25) Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg) p. (24) Ethan Darling (Kittatinny), 0:48

(28) Jack Martin (Pingry) d. (21) Ashton Navarrete (Hawthorne), 11-4

(29) Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley) d. (20) Izaiah Otero (Highland/Triton), 3-1 SV

(19) Brandon Smith (Freehold Boro) p. (30) Justin Rhyne (Haddonfield), 3:23

(22) Tyson Derenberger (Delsea) d. (27) Kostantinos Mavrikidis (Paramus Catholic), 2-0

(23) Jack Miller (Hillsborough) p. (26) Bradford Zajac (Colts Neck), 2:24

(15) Nick Stump (CBA) p. (31) William Wilson (North Brunswick), 2:38

175 pounds

(17) Anothony Lawrence (CBA) p. (32) Daniel Fishman (Old Bridge), 0:52

(25) Jayden Czupak (Verona) p. (24) Jack Reiter (Middletown South), 1:17

(21) Drew Petaccia (Pascack Valley) d. (28) Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic), 5-0

(20) Matthew Bryant (Manchester Township) p. (29) Owen Weigle (Ewing), 4:46

(14) Owen Frizzell (Warren Hills) d. (30) Kenny Coghan (St. Thomas Aquinas), 6-0

(11) Christopher Baker (Watchung Hills) p. (27) Jay Stokes (Shawnee), 5:15

(23) Luke Yager (North Hunterdon) p. (26) Braydon Castillo (Lower Cape May), 3:22

(15) Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) d. (31) Daric Anderson (Ridgewood), 4-0

190 pounds

(17) Brian Christie (St. Joseph-Metuchen) p. (32) Melkart Abou-Jaoude (Newton), 3:40

(25) Luke DuPont (Holmdel) p. (24) Mike Rauch (Jackson Memorial), 1:31

(21) Matt Coon (Lacey) p. (28) Cory Martin (Brick Memorial), 3:48

(13) Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) m.d. (29) Sam Williams (Ocean City), 12-4

(19) Connor Bauman (Rancocas Valley) t.f. (30) Alek Katsikis (Cherry Hill East), 19-2

(27) Matt Schneider (Delaware Valley) p. (22) Kevin Langlois (Lenape), 2:14

(26) Ryan Galka (Warren Hills) p. (23) Bobby Turso (Ridgewood), 1:24

(31) Jacob Gerish (DePaul) p. (15) Shane Kanterman (Cranford), 5:00

215 pounds

(17) Carlos Angel (Bound Brook) d. (32) Nicholas Wisbeski (South Brunswick), 4-3

(25) Mohamed Abdelatty (Lawrence) d. (24) Lensley Therlonge (Irvington), 8-1

(28) Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills) d. (12) Matthew Jones (Hillsborough), 3-0

(13) Riley Camoia (Mount Olive) p. (29) Trevor Bowen (Delaware Valley), 1:30

(14) Jarett Pantuso (Warren Hills) d. (30) Daniel Elyash (Paramus), 4-2

(27) Riley O`Boyle (Southern) d. (22) Lucas Allen (Montgomery), 7-2

(26) Tyson Carroll (Columbia) d. (10) Luke Maxwell (Delsea), 9-4

(18) Jake Klein (Jackson Liberty) d. (31) Jeremiah Davis (Sterling), 7-3

285 pounds

(17) Justin Evans (Irvington) p. (32) Jack Tierney (Seton Hall Prep), 3:23

(25) Justin Gradzki (Northern Highlands) p. (9) Bryand Garcia (New Brunswick), 4:52

(28) Sam Azzaretti (Brick Memorial) d. (21) Henry Frayne (West Morris), 11-6

(20) Kevin Shriner (Cranford) p. (29) John Dodaro (Lacey), 0:45

(30) Brian Moyer (St. Thomas Aquinas) p. (14) John Wargo (Phillipsburg), 3:47

(27) Ike Shoulders (Gateway) p. (11) Jule Dolci (Northern Burlington), 5:21

(7) Matt Jannucci (Colts Neck) d. (23) John Stone (Washington Township), 5-4 TB

(18) Jonathan Graham (Camden Catholic) p. (31) Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Metuchen), 2:18

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ state wrestling: Consolation results from the HS championships