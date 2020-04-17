What Is Consolidated Operations Group's (ASX:COG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Consolidated Operations Group (ASX:COG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 44% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 52% share price decline throughout the year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Consolidated Operations Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 17.94 that there is some investor optimism about Consolidated Operations Group. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.4) for companies in the capital markets industry is lower than Consolidated Operations Group's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Consolidated Operations Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Consolidated Operations Group saw earnings per share decrease by 24% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Consolidated Operations Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Consolidated Operations Group has net debt worth 78% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Consolidated Operations Group's P/E Ratio

Consolidated Operations Group trades on a P/E ratio of 17.9, which is above its market average of 14.1. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Consolidated Operations Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 13.5 to 17.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.