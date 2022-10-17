Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Consolidated Water, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$7.3m ÷ (US$183m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Consolidated Water has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Consolidated Water.

How Are Returns Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Consolidated Water promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 25% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Consolidated Water's ROCE

As discussed above, Consolidated Water appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 43% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Consolidated Water can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Consolidated Water does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

