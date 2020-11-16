    Advertisement

    Consolidated Water Reports Q3 2020 Results

    Revenue up 11.2% to $17.7 Million; Net Income from Continuing Operations of $1.8 Million or $0.12 per Share

    GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Quarterly and nine-month comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

    Financial Highlights

    • Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 11.2% to $17.7 million.

    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased 12.3% to $57.5 million.

    • Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

    • For the first nine months of 2020, net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was $7.6 million or $0.50 per fully diluted share, down from $8.6 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

    • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.2 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $35.0 million as of June 30, 2020.

    • Paid $1.3 million in dividends in Q3 2020.

    Management Commentary 

    "During the third quarter of 2020, Consolidated Water generated substantial revenue growth and returned to profitability from Q2," said company president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. "Over the first nine months of the year, we were also profitable, generating nearly $11 million in cash from operations.

    "Fortunately, we have not been as impacted by the adverse conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic as much as others. Our teams have worked diligently throughout the pandemic to ensure that we are able to continue our operations and pursue additional projects that can strengthen our business.

    "Our Q3 topline growth is largely due to the $3.2 million in revenue contributed by our new PERC Water subsidiary, which provides design, engineering, construction and management services for water treatment infrastructure in the U.S. PERC's performance has met our expectations so far this year in spite of the pandemic, and we've seen no material impact on its day-to-day operations.

    "The management team at PERC has been focused on increasing its recurring revenue through multi-year operating contracts and consequently, PERC was awarded four operating contract renewals and two new operating contracts during the first nine months of the year.  We are especially encouraged by the prospects in this area of our business, as PERC continues to actively pursue various potential new projects and contracts.  Several of these could have a substantial positive impact on its results of operations should it ultimately be successful in securing these opportunities.

    "The addition of PERC has also been highly complementary to our existing business and overall mission, supporting our pursuit of water reuse projects and other emerging opportunities with a comprehensive suite of solutions for improving water infrastructure. PERC provides a solid platform upon which to expand to North America our core business of designing, constructing and operating desalination plants.

    "During the third quarter, our retail segment experienced a decline in revenue compared to last year, mainly due to the continuing closure of the borders in the Cayman Islands to tourist travel in response to the pandemic, as well as to the much wetter weather conditions in the Cayman Islands during the third quarter.

    "The seaport and airport in the Cayman Islands have been closed to tourists since March, which has reduced visitors and tourism to virtually nil. However, as of the first of October, residents and property owners have been allowed to return to the Cayman Islands subject to quarantining for 14 days after arrival. This has allowed flights from the UK and the USA to resume on a reduced schedule.

    "To encourage more long-term visitors, the Cayman Islands government recently implemented a 'Global Citizen Concierge' program, whereby tourist visas are granted to individuals and families who wish to reside and work remotely on the islands for up to two years. The Cayman Islands have actually been very successful in keeping the country COVID-free and mitigating pandemic-related damage to its economy, and this is one of their strong selling points for this new program.

    "These developments can help bring much needed economic activity back to the islands. We are also encouraged by recent announcements regarding COVID-19 vaccines and believe the Cayman Islands are well positioned to quickly rebound from the economic downturn created by the pandemic once a vaccine is available and regular tourism resumes. While these are all positive developments, we expect our retail segment will continue to be negatively affected until primarily the United States has recovered from the pandemic.

    "Our bulk water operations in the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas have continued to operate without incident and have been much less affected by the pandemic than our retail business. However, our bulk segment revenue that is generated in the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands declined slightly period-over-period largely due to lower energy costs which reduced the energy pass-through charges to our Bahamian customer. Bulk water gross profit margin was lower due to higher scheduled maintenance costs for our Bahamas operations.

    "While we grew services revenues, our net income from services was largely affected by the amortization expense from the acquisition. Without the amortization, services generated approximately $750,000 in net income in the third quarter.

    "The pandemic has caused unprecedented complications across all industries and companies, and does not appear to be getting any closer to ending. However, we have gone through two full quarters of lock downs with the various companies that we operate, and we think our business has stabilized in the current environment.

    "While the sales in our retail business remain lower than normal, our other businesses are operating status quo or are improving. Our a very strong balance sheet with $38 million in cash enables us to continue to execute on our growth strategies and further the key business development initiatives we've been working on.

    "Looking ahead, we believe our solid financial condition and ample liquidity provides us with the solid foundation necessary for dealing with the challenges of the current economic environment. Our core operations and mission of providing affordable quality drinking water through our highly-efficient desalination plants, as well as wastewater treatment services through advanced water treatment and recycling facilities, continues to be a public health and economic necessity for our customers in the Caribbean and U.S.

    "We are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that may arise to address these needs and expand or enhance our operations, especially as conditions eventually improve. The strong growth drivers inherent in our markets will continue to persist over the long-term regardless of the pandemic, and this bodes well for Consolidated Water as we work to enhance shareholder value over the months and years to come."

    Q3 2020 Financial Summary

    Revenue increased 11.2% to $17.7 million from $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, which was driven by increases of $3.3 million in the services segment and $0.2 million in the manufacturing segment. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.3 million in the retail segment and $0.4 million in the bulk segment.

    The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $3.2 million in revenue from PERC Water which was acquired by the company in late October 2019.

    The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to a shift in the production mix to higher revenue projects.

    The decrease in retail revenue was due to an 18% decrease in the volume of water sold. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The decrease in bulk segment revenue is attributable to a decrease in CW-Bahamas' revenue of approximately $431,000 for 2020 due to lower energy costs, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas' rates.

    Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.2 million or 35.2% of total revenue, down 7.4% from $6.7 million or 42.2% of total revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

    Net income from continued operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

    First nine months 2020 Financial Summary

    Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was $57.5 million, up 12.3% compared to $51.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $9.7 million in the services segment and an increase of $0.5 million in the manufacturing segment. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by decreases of $2.1 million in the bulk segment and $1.7 million in the retail segment.

    The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $9.6 million in revenue from PERC Water which was acquired by the company in late October 2019.

    Retail revenue decreased due to an 8% decrease in the volume of water sold. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The decrease in bulk revenue was due to a decline in revenue in OC-Cayman of approximately $1.3 million for the third quarter as a result of the two new contracts under lower rates with the Water Authority-Cayman for water supplied from the Red Gate and North Sound plants, which commenced in February 2019, and the North Side Water Works plant, which commenced in July 2019. CW-Bahamas' revenue dropped approximately $879,000 for 2020 due to lower energy costs, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of its rates.

    The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to a shift in the production mix of higher revenue projects.

    Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was $22.0 million or 38.2% of total revenue, up 3.5% from $21.2 million or 41.5% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

    Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2020 was $7.6 million or $0.50 per fully diluted share, down from $8.6 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

     

    Third Quarter Segment Results




    Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



    Retail


    Bulk


    Services


    Manufacturing


    Total

    Revenue


    $

    4,993,069


    $

    6,061,475


    $

    3,351,935


    $

    3,259,778


    $

    17,666,257

    Cost of revenue



    2,586,901



    4,400,717



    2,513,272



    1,949,731



    11,450,621

    Gross profit



    2,406,168



    1,660,758



    838,663



    1,310,047



    6,215,636

    General and administrative expenses



    3,367,802



    382,662



    728,829



    330,723



    4,810,016

    Loss on asset dispositions and impairments,
    net







    (984)





    (984)

    Income (loss) from operations


    $

    (961,634)


    $

    1,278,096


    $

    108,850


    $

    979,324



    1,404,636

    Other income, net















    245,492

    Income before income taxes















    1,650,128

    Benefit from income taxes















    (263,165)

    Net income from continuing operations















    1,913,293

    Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















    101,137

    Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















    1,812,156

    Net loss from discontinued operations















    (377,321)

    Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














    $

    1,434,835


     



















    Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



    Retail


    Bulk


    Services


    Manufacturing


    Total

    Revenue


    $

    6,271,220


    $

    6,449,757


    $

    95,980


    $

    3,072,282


    $

    15,889,239

    Cost of revenue



    2,945,586



    4,269,739



    31,601



    1,933,333



    9,180,259

    Gross profit



    3,325,634



    2,180,018



    64,379



    1,138,949



    6,708,980

    General and administrative expenses



    3,497,320



    294,189



    549



    487,914



    4,279,972

    Gain on asset dispositions and impairments,
    net



    6,518



    500







    7,018

    Income (loss) from operations


    $

    (165,168)


    $

    1,886,329


    $

    63,830


    $

    651,035



    2,436,026

    Other income, net















    216,896

    Income before income taxes















    2,652,922

    Benefit from income taxes















    (40,075)

    Net income from continuing operations















    2,692,997

    Income attributable to non-controlling interests















    433,235

    Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















    2,259,762

    Net loss from discontinued operations















    (532,710)

    Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














    $

    1,727,052


     

    First Nine Months Segment Results



















    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



    Retail


    Bulk


    Services


    Manufacturing


    Total

    Revenue


    $

    18,216,797


    $

    18,368,156


    $

    9,942,748


    $

    10,951,524


    $

    57,479,225

    Cost of revenue



    8,343,018



    12,906,606



    7,418,305



    6,852,196



    35,520,125

    Gross profit



    9,873,779



    5,461,550



    2,524,443



    4,099,328



    21,959,100

    General and administrative expenses



    10,008,423



    935,808



    2,112,869



    1,005,838



    14,062,938

    Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net





    200



    3,801





    4,001

    Income (loss) from operations


    $

    (134,644)


    $

    4,525,942


    $

    415,375


    $

    3,093,490



    7,900,163

    Other income, net















    533,710

    Income before income taxes















    8,433,873

    Provision for income taxes















    147,186

    Net income from continuing operations















    8,286,687

    Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















    642,289

    Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















    7,644,398

    Net loss from discontinued operations















    (4,448,798)

    Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














    $

    3,195,600

     



















    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



    Retail


    Bulk


    Services


    Manufacturing


    Total

    Revenue


    $

    19,941,395


    $

    20,502,121


    $

    287,349


    $

    10,452,158


    $

    51,183,023

    Cost of revenue



    8,753,948



    13,992,452



    198,614



    7,013,977



    29,958,991

    Gross profit



    11,187,447



    6,509,669



    88,735



    3,438,181



    21,224,032

    General and administrative expenses



    10,020,019



    900,572



    2,865



    1,466,091



    12,389,547

    Gain on asset dispositions and impairments,
    net



    401,088



    47,000







    448,088

    Income from operations


    $

    1,568,516


    $

    5,656,097


    $

    85,870


    $

    1,972,090



    9,282,573

    Other income, net















    518,031

    Income before income taxes















    9,800,604

    Provision for income taxes















    73,117

    Net income from continuing operations















    9,727,487

    Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















    1,172,039

    Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















    8,555,448

    Net income from discontinued operations















    1,834,297

    Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














    $

    10,389,745


     

    Conference Call

    Consolidated Water management will host a conference call to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

    Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
    Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
    Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
    International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
    Conference ID: 10149638

    Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

    A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

    Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
    International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
    Replay ID: 10149638

    About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

    Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production; (v) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (vi) its ability to integrate and profitably operate recently acquired subsidiary PERC Water Corporation; (vii) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company's business; and (viii) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Company Contact:
    David W. Sasnett
    Executive Vice President and CFO
    Tel (954) 509-8200
    dsasnett@cwco.com

    Investor Relations Contact           
    Ron Both, CMA  
    Tel (949) 432-7566
    CWCO@cma.team

     

     

    CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











    September 30, 



    December 31, 




    2020



    2019




    (Unaudited)





    ASSETS








    Current assets








    Cash and cash equivalents


    $

    38,179,414


    $

    42,071,083


    Accounts receivable, net



    24,411,328



    23,229,689


    Inventory



    3,770,351



    3,287,555


    Prepaid expenses and other current assets



    2,967,605



    1,559,448


    Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



    1,188,875



    1,675,781


    Current assets of discontinued operations



    1,052,091



    1,619,056


    Total current assets



    71,569,664



    73,442,612


    Property, plant and equipment, net



    59,056,778



    61,238,752


    Construction in progress



    473,507



    1,335,597


    Inventory, noncurrent



    4,657,418



    4,404,378


    Investment in OC-BVI



    1,698,214



    1,903,602


    Goodwill



    13,325,013



    13,325,013


    Intangible assets, net



    4,360,833



    5,040,000


    Operating lease right-of-use assets



    1,414,736



    1,811,516


    Other assets



    1,916,123



    2,120,708


    Long-term assets of discontinued operations



    21,995,648



    27,669,966


    Total assets


    $

    180,467,934


    $

    192,292,144










    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








    Current liabilities








    Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities


    $

    3,083,762


    $

    3,560,971


    Accrued compensation



    1,835,594



    1,821,395


    Dividends payable



    1,298,311



    1,292,187


    Current maturities of operating leases



    545,364



    688,540


    Current portion of long-term debt



    42,211



    17,753


    Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



    818,765



    614,386


    Current liabilities of discontinued operations



    98,891



    178,382


    Total current liabilities



    7,722,898



    8,173,614


    Long-term debt, noncurrent



    136,106



    61,146


    Deferred tax liabilities



    1,364,393



    1,529,035


    Noncurrent operating leases



    1,071,831



    1,156,543


    Net liability arising from put/call options



    706,000



    664,000


    Other liabilities



    75,000



    75,000


    Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations



    8,842



    2,679,932


    Total liabilities



    11,085,070



    14,339,270


    Commitments and contingencies








    Equity








    Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity








    Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 33,059 and 33,751 shares, respectively



    19,835



    20,251


    Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,122,049 and 15,049,608 shares, respectively



    9,073,230



    9,029,765


    Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued






    Additional paid-in capital



    86,590,057



    88,356,509


    Retained earnings



    65,683,955



    66,352,733


    Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



    161,367,077



    163,759,258


    Non-controlling interests



    8,015,787



    14,193,616


    Total equity



    169,382,864



    177,952,874


    Total liabilities and equity


    $

    180,467,934


    $

    192,292,144



     

     

    CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    (UNAUDITED)
















    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 


    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 



    2020


    2019


    2020


    2019

    Total revenue


    $

    17,666,257


    $

    15,889,239


    $

    57,479,225


    $

    51,183,023

    Total cost of revenue



    11,450,621



    9,180,259



    35,520,125



    29,958,991

    Gross profit



    6,215,636



    6,708,980



    21,959,100



    21,224,032

    General and administrative expenses



    4,810,016



    4,279,972



    14,062,938



    12,389,547

    Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



    (984)



    7,018



    4,001



    448,088

    Income from operations



    1,404,636



    2,436,026



    7,900,163



    9,282,573














    Other income (expense):













    Interest income



    164,761



    154,175



    411,020



    444,827

    Interest expense



    (2,069)



    (19)



    (7,413)



    (19)

    Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



    6,075



    2,025



    30,375



    10,125

    Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI



    22,411



    38,174



    82,387



    26,686

    Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



    39,000





    (42,000)



    (24,000)

    Other



    15,314



    22,541



    59,341



    60,412

     Other income, net



    245,492



    216,896



    533,710



    518,031

    Income before income taxes



    1,650,128



    2,652,922



    8,433,873



    9,800,604

    Provision (benefit) for income taxes



    (263,165)



    (40,075)



    147,186



    73,117

    Net income from continuing operations



    1,913,293



    2,692,997



    8,286,687



    9,727,487

    Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



    101,137



    433,235



    642,289



    1,172,039

    Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



    1,812,156



    2,259,762



    7,644,398



    8,555,448

    Gain on sale of discontinued operations









    3,621,170

    Net loss from discontinued operations



    (377,321)



    (532,710)



    (4,448,798)



    (1,786,873)

    Total income (loss) from discontinued operations



    (377,321)



    (532,710)



    (4,448,798)



    1,834,297

    Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


    $

    1,434,835


    $

    1,727,052


    $

    3,195,600


    $

    10,389,745














    Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders













    Continuing operations


    $

    0.12


    $

    0.15


    $

    0.51


    $

    0.57

    Discontinued operations



    (0.03)



    (0.04)



    (0.30)



    0.12

    Basic earnings per share


    $

    0.09


    $

    0.11


    $

    0.21


    $

    0.69














    Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders













    Continuing operations


    $

    0.12


    $

    0.15


    $

    0.50


    $

    0.57

    Discontinued operations



    (0.03)



    (0.04)



    (0.29)



    0.12

    Diluted earnings per share


    $

    0.09


    $

    0.11


    $

    0.21


    $

    0.69














    Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares


    $

    0.085


    $

    0.085


    $

    0.26


    $

    0.26














    Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:













    Basic earnings per share



    15,120,983



    15,026,710



    15,116,681



    15,022,489

    Diluted earnings per share



    15,273,529



    15,138,094



    15,270,494



    15,132,843

     

    (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.)
    (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.)
    View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-reports-q3-2020-results-301174127.html

    SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

