Consolidated Water Reports Q3 2020 Results

Revenue up 11.2% to $17.7 Million; Net Income from Continuing Operations of $1.8 Million or $0.12 per Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Quarterly and nine-month comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 11.2% to $17.7 million.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased 12.3% to $57.5 million.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

For the first nine months of 2020, net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was $7.6 million or $0.50 per fully diluted share, down from $8.6 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.2 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $35.0 million as of June 30, 2020.

Paid $1.3 million in dividends in Q3 2020.

Management Commentary



"During the third quarter of 2020, Consolidated Water generated substantial revenue growth and returned to profitability from Q2," said company president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. "Over the first nine months of the year, we were also profitable, generating nearly $11 million in cash from operations.

"Fortunately, we have not been as impacted by the adverse conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic as much as others. Our teams have worked diligently throughout the pandemic to ensure that we are able to continue our operations and pursue additional projects that can strengthen our business.

Story continues

"Our Q3 topline growth is largely due to the $3.2 million in revenue contributed by our new PERC Water subsidiary, which provides design, engineering, construction and management services for water treatment infrastructure in the U.S. PERC's performance has met our expectations so far this year in spite of the pandemic, and we've seen no material impact on its day-to-day operations.

"The management team at PERC has been focused on increasing its recurring revenue through multi-year operating contracts and consequently, PERC was awarded four operating contract renewals and two new operating contracts during the first nine months of the year. We are especially encouraged by the prospects in this area of our business, as PERC continues to actively pursue various potential new projects and contracts. Several of these could have a substantial positive impact on its results of operations should it ultimately be successful in securing these opportunities.

"The addition of PERC has also been highly complementary to our existing business and overall mission, supporting our pursuit of water reuse projects and other emerging opportunities with a comprehensive suite of solutions for improving water infrastructure. PERC provides a solid platform upon which to expand to North America our core business of designing, constructing and operating desalination plants.

"During the third quarter, our retail segment experienced a decline in revenue compared to last year, mainly due to the continuing closure of the borders in the Cayman Islands to tourist travel in response to the pandemic, as well as to the much wetter weather conditions in the Cayman Islands during the third quarter.

"The seaport and airport in the Cayman Islands have been closed to tourists since March, which has reduced visitors and tourism to virtually nil. However, as of the first of October, residents and property owners have been allowed to return to the Cayman Islands subject to quarantining for 14 days after arrival. This has allowed flights from the UK and the USA to resume on a reduced schedule.

"To encourage more long-term visitors, the Cayman Islands government recently implemented a 'Global Citizen Concierge' program, whereby tourist visas are granted to individuals and families who wish to reside and work remotely on the islands for up to two years. The Cayman Islands have actually been very successful in keeping the country COVID-free and mitigating pandemic-related damage to its economy, and this is one of their strong selling points for this new program.

"These developments can help bring much needed economic activity back to the islands. We are also encouraged by recent announcements regarding COVID-19 vaccines and believe the Cayman Islands are well positioned to quickly rebound from the economic downturn created by the pandemic once a vaccine is available and regular tourism resumes. While these are all positive developments, we expect our retail segment will continue to be negatively affected until primarily the United States has recovered from the pandemic.

"Our bulk water operations in the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas have continued to operate without incident and have been much less affected by the pandemic than our retail business. However, our bulk segment revenue that is generated in the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands declined slightly period-over-period largely due to lower energy costs which reduced the energy pass-through charges to our Bahamian customer. Bulk water gross profit margin was lower due to higher scheduled maintenance costs for our Bahamas operations.

"While we grew services revenues, our net income from services was largely affected by the amortization expense from the acquisition. Without the amortization, services generated approximately $750,000 in net income in the third quarter.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented complications across all industries and companies, and does not appear to be getting any closer to ending. However, we have gone through two full quarters of lock downs with the various companies that we operate, and we think our business has stabilized in the current environment.

"While the sales in our retail business remain lower than normal, our other businesses are operating status quo or are improving. Our a very strong balance sheet with $38 million in cash enables us to continue to execute on our growth strategies and further the key business development initiatives we've been working on.

"Looking ahead, we believe our solid financial condition and ample liquidity provides us with the solid foundation necessary for dealing with the challenges of the current economic environment. Our core operations and mission of providing affordable quality drinking water through our highly-efficient desalination plants, as well as wastewater treatment services through advanced water treatment and recycling facilities, continues to be a public health and economic necessity for our customers in the Caribbean and U.S.

"We are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that may arise to address these needs and expand or enhance our operations, especially as conditions eventually improve. The strong growth drivers inherent in our markets will continue to persist over the long-term regardless of the pandemic, and this bodes well for Consolidated Water as we work to enhance shareholder value over the months and years to come."

Q3 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 11.2% to $17.7 million from $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, which was driven by increases of $3.3 million in the services segment and $0.2 million in the manufacturing segment. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.3 million in the retail segment and $0.4 million in the bulk segment.

The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $3.2 million in revenue from PERC Water which was acquired by the company in late October 2019.

The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to a shift in the production mix to higher revenue projects.

The decrease in retail revenue was due to an 18% decrease in the volume of water sold. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue is attributable to a decrease in CW-Bahamas' revenue of approximately $431,000 for 2020 due to lower energy costs, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas' rates.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.2 million or 35.2% of total revenue, down 7.4% from $6.7 million or 42.2% of total revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income from continued operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

First nine months 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was $57.5 million, up 12.3% compared to $51.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $9.7 million in the services segment and an increase of $0.5 million in the manufacturing segment. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by decreases of $2.1 million in the bulk segment and $1.7 million in the retail segment.

The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $9.6 million in revenue from PERC Water which was acquired by the company in late October 2019.

Retail revenue decreased due to an 8% decrease in the volume of water sold. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in bulk revenue was due to a decline in revenue in OC-Cayman of approximately $1.3 million for the third quarter as a result of the two new contracts under lower rates with the Water Authority-Cayman for water supplied from the Red Gate and North Sound plants, which commenced in February 2019, and the North Side Water Works plant, which commenced in July 2019. CW-Bahamas' revenue dropped approximately $879,000 for 2020 due to lower energy costs, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of its rates.

The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to a shift in the production mix of higher revenue projects.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was $22.0 million or 38.2% of total revenue, up 3.5% from $21.2 million or 41.5% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2020 was $7.6 million or $0.50 per fully diluted share, down from $8.6 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.



Third Quarter Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 4,993,069

$ 6,061,475

$ 3,351,935

$ 3,259,778

$ 17,666,257 Cost of revenue



2,586,901



4,400,717



2,513,272



1,949,731



11,450,621 Gross profit



2,406,168



1,660,758



838,663



1,310,047



6,215,636 General and administrative expenses



3,367,802



382,662



728,829



330,723



4,810,016 Loss on asset dispositions and impairments,

net



—



—



(984)



—



(984) Income (loss) from operations

$ (961,634)

$ 1,278,096

$ 108,850

$ 979,324



1,404,636 Other income, net



























245,492 Income before income taxes



























1,650,128 Benefit from income taxes



























(263,165) Net income from continuing operations



























1,913,293 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



























101,137 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























1,812,156 Net loss from discontinued operations



























(377,321) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 1,434,835









































Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 6,271,220

$ 6,449,757

$ 95,980

$ 3,072,282

$ 15,889,239 Cost of revenue



2,945,586



4,269,739



31,601



1,933,333



9,180,259 Gross profit



3,325,634



2,180,018



64,379



1,138,949



6,708,980 General and administrative expenses



3,497,320



294,189



549



487,914



4,279,972 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments,

net



6,518



500



—



—



7,018 Income (loss) from operations

$ (165,168)

$ 1,886,329

$ 63,830

$ 651,035



2,436,026 Other income, net



























216,896 Income before income taxes



























2,652,922 Benefit from income taxes



























(40,075) Net income from continuing operations



























2,692,997 Income attributable to non-controlling interests



























433,235 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























2,259,762 Net loss from discontinued operations



























(532,710) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 1,727,052





First Nine Months Segment Results



































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 18,216,797

$ 18,368,156

$ 9,942,748

$ 10,951,524

$ 57,479,225 Cost of revenue



8,343,018



12,906,606



7,418,305



6,852,196



35,520,125 Gross profit



9,873,779



5,461,550



2,524,443



4,099,328



21,959,100 General and administrative expenses



10,008,423



935,808



2,112,869



1,005,838



14,062,938 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net



—



200



3,801



—



4,001 Income (loss) from operations

$ (134,644)

$ 4,525,942

$ 415,375

$ 3,093,490



7,900,163 Other income, net



























533,710 Income before income taxes



























8,433,873 Provision for income taxes



























147,186 Net income from continuing operations



























8,286,687 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



























642,289 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























7,644,398 Net loss from discontinued operations



























(4,448,798) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 3,195,600





































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 19,941,395

$ 20,502,121

$ 287,349

$ 10,452,158

$ 51,183,023 Cost of revenue



8,753,948



13,992,452



198,614



7,013,977



29,958,991 Gross profit



11,187,447



6,509,669



88,735



3,438,181



21,224,032 General and administrative expenses



10,020,019



900,572



2,865



1,466,091



12,389,547 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments,

net



401,088



47,000



—



—



448,088 Income from operations

$ 1,568,516

$ 5,656,097

$ 85,870

$ 1,972,090



9,282,573 Other income, net



























518,031 Income before income taxes



























9,800,604 Provision for income taxes



























73,117 Net income from continuing operations



























9,727,487 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



























1,172,039 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























8,555,448 Net income from discontinued operations



























1,834,297 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 10,389,745





Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 10149638

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10149638

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production; (v) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (vi) its ability to integrate and profitably operate recently acquired subsidiary PERC Water Corporation; (vii) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company's business; and (viii) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

CWCO@cma.team



CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)







ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,179,414

$ 42,071,083

Accounts receivable, net



24,411,328



23,229,689

Inventory



3,770,351



3,287,555

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,967,605



1,559,448

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



1,188,875



1,675,781

Current assets of discontinued operations



1,052,091



1,619,056

Total current assets



71,569,664



73,442,612

Property, plant and equipment, net



59,056,778



61,238,752

Construction in progress



473,507



1,335,597

Inventory, noncurrent



4,657,418



4,404,378

Investment in OC-BVI



1,698,214



1,903,602

Goodwill



13,325,013



13,325,013

Intangible assets, net



4,360,833



5,040,000

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,414,736



1,811,516

Other assets



1,916,123



2,120,708

Long-term assets of discontinued operations



21,995,648



27,669,966

Total assets

$ 180,467,934

$ 192,292,144

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 3,083,762

$ 3,560,971

Accrued compensation



1,835,594



1,821,395

Dividends payable



1,298,311



1,292,187

Current maturities of operating leases



545,364



688,540

Current portion of long-term debt



42,211



17,753

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



818,765



614,386

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



98,891



178,382

Total current liabilities



7,722,898



8,173,614

Long-term debt, noncurrent



136,106



61,146

Deferred tax liabilities



1,364,393



1,529,035

Noncurrent operating leases



1,071,831



1,156,543

Net liability arising from put/call options



706,000



664,000

Other liabilities



75,000



75,000

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations



8,842



2,679,932

Total liabilities



11,085,070



14,339,270

Commitments and contingencies













Equity













Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity













Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 33,059 and 33,751 shares, respectively



19,835



20,251

Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,122,049 and 15,049,608 shares, respectively



9,073,230



9,029,765

Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued



—



—

Additional paid-in capital



86,590,057



88,356,509

Retained earnings



65,683,955



66,352,733

Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



161,367,077



163,759,258

Non-controlling interests



8,015,787



14,193,616

Total equity



169,382,864



177,952,874

Total liabilities and equity

$ 180,467,934

$ 192,292,144







CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Total revenue

$ 17,666,257

$ 15,889,239

$ 57,479,225

$ 51,183,023 Total cost of revenue



11,450,621



9,180,259



35,520,125



29,958,991 Gross profit



6,215,636



6,708,980



21,959,100



21,224,032 General and administrative expenses



4,810,016



4,279,972



14,062,938



12,389,547 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



(984)



7,018



4,001



448,088 Income from operations



1,404,636



2,436,026



7,900,163



9,282,573

























Other income (expense):























Interest income



164,761



154,175



411,020



444,827 Interest expense



(2,069)



(19)



(7,413)



(19) Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



6,075



2,025



30,375



10,125 Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI



22,411



38,174



82,387



26,686 Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



39,000



—



(42,000)



(24,000) Other



15,314



22,541



59,341



60,412 Other income, net



245,492



216,896



533,710



518,031 Income before income taxes



1,650,128



2,652,922



8,433,873



9,800,604 Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(263,165)



(40,075)



147,186



73,117 Net income from continuing operations



1,913,293



2,692,997



8,286,687



9,727,487 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



101,137



433,235



642,289



1,172,039 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



1,812,156



2,259,762



7,644,398



8,555,448 Gain on sale of discontinued operations



—



—



—



3,621,170 Net loss from discontinued operations



(377,321)



(532,710)



(4,448,798)



(1,786,873) Total income (loss) from discontinued operations



(377,321)



(532,710)



(4,448,798)



1,834,297 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$ 1,434,835

$ 1,727,052

$ 3,195,600

$ 10,389,745

























Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders























Continuing operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.15

$ 0.51

$ 0.57 Discontinued operations



(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.30)



0.12 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.21

$ 0.69

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders























Continuing operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.15

$ 0.50

$ 0.57 Discontinued operations



(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.29)



0.12 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.21

$ 0.69

























Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares

$ 0.085

$ 0.085

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

























Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:























Basic earnings per share



15,120,983



15,026,710



15,116,681



15,022,489 Diluted earnings per share



15,273,529



15,138,094



15,270,494



15,132,843

(PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-reports-q3-2020-results-301174127.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.