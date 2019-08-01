Is consolidation the key to a digital journalism transformation for Gannett and GateHouse?

When the Times Herald-Record lands on Jim Ottaway Jr.’s doorstep in New Paltz, New York, it’s a daily reminder of what once was.

Memories flood back of the newspaper his family once owned in Middletown, New York. It was a time when newspapers thrived in an environment unchallenged by the disruptive forces of online news, social media and smartphones.

For about a decade, his family chronicled Middletown's story, taking on important local issues, celebrating community moments, keeping a watchful eye on government and building the company's reach and influence before selling it to Dow Jones in 1970. The paper ultimately was acquired by GateHouse Media.

Now, GateHouse – operating under the ownership of New Media Investment Group (NEWM) – and USA TODAY owner Gannett Co. (GCI) are said to be considering a deal that would create the largest American media company through its combination of online and print readership.

The proposed consolidation comes at a time when news providers, particularly on the local level, face daunting challenges for survival. Analysts say the merger could provide broader national scale for the new company, along with potential cost savings, that could buy longevity and strengthen its position to compete with Google and Facebook for critical digital ad dollars.

The combined company would operate more than 260 daily news operations in local markets across the United States – more than any other U.S. news publisher -- as well as USA TODAY. And it would vie for claiming the largest online audience nationally of any news provider.

Ottaway said he’s rooting for the journalism industry to succeed, and he recognizes that strategic alliances may be a key to the survival of community journalism. He’s concerned about the effect of the industry’s decline on American democracy. He remembers being a young reporter for his family’s paper, hustling between government meetings to provide the type of public service and watchdog reporting that he believes is vital to communities and is the lifeblood of journalism.

“Most hand wringing about journalism is worrying about big-city newspapers,” he said. “I worry about the … local daily newspapers that are struggling to survive.”

Buying time

Faced with the loss of ad dollars to companies like Google and Facebook, many news companies have been gasping for air. Newspapers lost about 57% of their advertising and circulation revenue and about 49% of their weekday print circulation from 2000 to 2018, according to the Pew Research Center.

The biggest risk to media companies is that revenue contracts until they don’t have the cash to maintain significant news operations, as they continue to work on strategies to deal with industry challenges.

Gannett’s revenue fell to $2.92 billion in 2018 from $3.15 billion, a year earlier.

At GateHouse, revenue rose in its most recent fiscal year to $1.53 billion from $1.34 billion, a year earlier. However, it increased primarily due to acquisitions, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gannett owns USA TODAY and more than 100 local news operations in the United States, including the Detroit Free Press, Arizona Republic, Indianapolis Star and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The news operations work collaboratively on journalism efforts as the USA TODAY Network.

GateHouse owns 156 daily publications, including the Austin American-Statesman in Texas, Columbus Dispatch in Ohio, Florida's Palm Beach Post and Oklahoman, as well as many smaller publications.