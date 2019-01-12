Is Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) A Cash Cow?

If you are currently a shareholder in Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine CSRT’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is free cash flow?

Consort Medical generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

The two ways to assess whether Consort Medical’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Consort Medical’s yield of 3.26% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Consort Medical but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Consort Medical?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at CSRT’s expected operating cash flows. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 36%, ramping up from its current levels of UK£37m to UK£50m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, CSRT’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 24% next year, to 10% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if CSRT can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Consort Medical to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is CSRT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CSRT is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Consort Medical’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

