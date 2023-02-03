Conspiracy to murder Jared Bridegan began in January 2022, court documents reveal

New court documents reveal more details in the timeline of events involving the suspect in the murder of St. Johns County father of four Jared Bridegan.

Police say Bridegan was ambushed and shot in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022 while he got out of his car to move a tire in the road and his then-2-year-old daughter was in the car.

On Jan. 25 of this year, Jacksonville Beach police announced the arrest of Henry Tenon. Police said Tenon was part of a criminal conspiracy, but have not yet named other suspects.

The new court documents reveal prosecutors believe the conspiracy started on Jan. 4, 2022. Tenon is also accused of accessory after the fact starting on the day of the murder through Aug. 19, 2022.

That’s one day after Tenon was arrested on unrelated charges and he’s been in jail since then.

Action News Jax told you last month, Tenon rented a home from Mario Fernandez. He is the new husband of Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who is the ex-wife of Bridegan.

