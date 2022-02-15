Conspiracy theories fueling rise in killings by domestic extremists: report





Conspiracy theories fueled a modest rise in domestic extremist killings in the U.S. last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights group.

Killings by domestic extremists increased from 23 to 29 from 2020 to 2021. Fourteen of the 29 incidents in 2021 were found to be motivated at least in part by ideology, the ADL said in a report obtained by the Associated Press.

The mass killing number for 2021 was significantly lower than it had been from 2015 to 2019. During those years, the lowest number was 45 and the highest was 78.

Some killings were linked to white supremacist and antigovernment movements in addition to newer movements that grew over the Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidency of Donald Trump.

Half of the 2021 killings the ADL documented had an unclear ideological motive.

Included in ADL's findings was a December 27 shooting rampage allegedly perpetrated by Lyndon James McLeod in Denver. McLeod, who was active in the online anti-feminist "manosphere," allegedly shot people he knew at multiple locations across Denver. Police say he had written revenge fantasies online that named some of the victims.

Another killing in the domestic extremism category was allegedly perpetrated by Matthew Taylor Coleman on August 11. Coleman is accused of killing his two children with a spear gun in Mexico after saying he was "enlightened" to believe that they had "serpent DNA." Coleman was allegedly influenced by conspiracy theories including QAnon.

Maryland resident Jeffrey Allen Burnham, a third case, is charged with killing his brother, sister-in-law and family friend in September after accusing his brother of poisoning people with COVID-19 vaccines through his job as a pharmacist.