Conspiracy theorist found guilty of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer

DePape planned to interrogate Nancy Pelosi and brought with him rope and cable ties - AP

A Right-wing conspiracy theorist who attacked former House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the couple’s home has been convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault.

David DePape, 43, struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer as he searched his San Francisco home for Mrs Pelosi just days before the November 2022 midterm elections.

The 83-year-old Mr Pelosi suffered major injuries, including a skull fracture, which has left him with permanent plates and screws in his head.

He told the court he has not discussed the attack with anyone “because it has been too traumatic”.

DePape also took the stand and said that he had planned to hold Mrs Pelosi hostage and interrogate her while wearing an inflatable unicorn costume.

Mrs Pelosi was speaker of the House of Representatives at the time - the most powerful Democrat in Congress and second in the line of presidential succession.

A lawyer for DePape argued that he had become immersed in conspiracy theories which influenced his attack, rather than Mrs Pelosi’s official duties.

Surveillance footage showed DePape smashing through a backdoor into the Pelosis’ home at around 2am on Oct 28.

He entered the couple’s bedroom, where he woke Mr Pelosi and allegedly shouted “where’s Nancy?”

Mr Pelosi was able to surreptitiously alert the police, but DePape struck him over the head as two officers arrived at the scene.

He had brought rope, cable ties and body cameras, prosecutors said. Mrs Pelosi was in Washington at the time.

Nancy Pelosi lost her place as Speaker of the House this year - AP

DePape was found guilty of the attempted kidnap of a federal official and an assault on an immediate relative of a federal official by a jury after eight hours of deliberation.

The charges carry a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and 30 years respectively.

DePape had a documented history of promoting conspiracy theories and far-Right messages, including disputed claims the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

He sobbed on the stand as he discussed his political beliefs, describing that he came to support a widely-promoted conspiracy theory that a cabal of pedophiles were running the US government.

He said Mr Pelosi was “never my target” and said he was “sorry he got hurt”.

DePape faces separate state charges over the attack, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and elderly abuse.

He faces a potential life sentence in the state case and has pleaded not guilty.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Mrs Pelosi said: “The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week.”

