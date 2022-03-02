Conspiracy theorist harasses Nevada governor and Asian wife at restaurant with 'racist threats'

A video has emerged online showing Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak being harassed by at least two men at a Las Vegas restaurant.



Sisolak, a Democrat running for re-election, said in a statement that his wife, who is of Chinese heritage, was subjected to what he described as “racist threats” during the encounter on Sunday, reported the Associated Press.



Unaccompanied by security guards, the pair were reportedly at Lindo Michoacan Restaurant on Flamingo to meet their daughter.



In the widely shared video, a man is seen approaching the governor to ask for a picture. As they were both posing for a selfie, the man then launched into a verbal tirade, accusing Sisolak of being a “New World Order traitor.”



As Sisolak and his wife made their way out of the restaurant, the man and an accomplice followed them while filming the incident.



“You working-for-China piece of sh*t,” a man can be heard yelling.



Another man joined in, saying, “Do you know what they do to traitors? They hang them.”



The video, which lasted over a minute, shows the Sisolak family reaching their vehicle. Local authorities are currently investigating the incident.









Justin Andersch, a right-wing vlogger who promotes conspiracy theories on his blog, “Cannabis and Combat,” took credit for the verbal attack, according to the Las Vegas Sun, and appeared in the video wearing a shirt promoting his show.



On Tuesday, Andersch told reporters that he has nothing to apologize for, according to KSNV.



“I will not apologize. I will not apologize for speaking out and expressing two years of frustration,” he was quoted as saying.



Andersch claimed he sought the help of the governor's office after losing his job and medical care during the pandemic but was met “with an inadequate broken system.”



“I will not apologize for holding public officials responsible for their choices. I will not apologize for using language that is heard endlessly on every social media and music streaming platform daily,” he added.



Sisolak’s Communications Director Meghin Delaney released a separate statement, according to the Associated Press, that said the governor felt “deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage.”



“We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans,” the statement read.







Featured Image via Garden State Mix

