Conspiracy theory falsely links Obama to personal chef's paddleboarding death | Fact check

The claim: Post implies image of Obama golfing is evidence he killed personal chef Tafari Campbell

A July 29 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of former President Barack Obama on the golf course alongside a closeup of his face and what appears to be bandaged fingers.

“This is the very first picture taken of Barack Hussein Obama just days after his personal chef, Tafari Campbell, mysteriously died in three feet of water at Obama’s home in Martha’s Vineyard,” reads the caption. “Golfing, no care in the world. Black eye. Cuts on his hands. As if he got into a fight. VERY odd.”

Commenters took this to mean Obama was involved in the death.

One commenter wrote, "Sounds like a suspect to me. Where’s the FBI? Barack Obama belongs (in) jail."

"How does a grown man die in 3 foot of water and nobody question it?? On top of that the dudes employer has cuts all on his hands and a black eye," another commenter posted.

The post accumulated more than 13,000 likes in three days.

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim here is wrong. There is no evidence Obama was involved in Campbell's death. Police say there is no evidence the death was suspicious and that his body had no signs of trauma.

Obamas were not at home at the time of Campbell’s death

Massachusetts State Police said in reports that there was no evidence Campbell's death was suspicious, and his body showed no signs of injury or trauma.

Campbell died in a July 23 paddleboarding accident in Martha’s Vineyard when he fell off of his board and struggled to resurface. Campbell was in a pond near the Obamas’ home, but the Obamas were not there at the time, police said.

Campbell was with another paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond and was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water. The other paddle boarder, who authorities have yet to name, tried to save him but swam to shore for help when those attempts were unsuccessful.

After a search that involved side-scan sonar, police found Campbell’s body on July 24. He was found 100 feet from shore in 8 feet of water, which means he did not drown in 3 feet of water, as the post claims.

Obama’s taped fingers are golf equipment, not evidence of a crime

The photos in the post are cropped versions of photos originally published by the Daily Mail tabloid on July 28. Those photos, from various angles, to not appear to show a black eye.

As for his fingers, it’s a common practice for golfers to tape their fingers to protect from blisters while they play. Obama has previously been photographed with taped fingers while playing golf, including in 2015.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Associated Press and PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Obama chef Tafari Campbell died in paddleboarding accident | Fact check