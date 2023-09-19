Conspiracy theory target Ray Epps charged in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Ray Epps, the MAGA activist at the center of a widespread Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, has been charged in connection with the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former Marine was hit Tuesday with a misdemeanor count of disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds. A plea agreement hearing is slated for Wednesday.

Epps said he was forced from his home after conspiracy pushers, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, suggested he worked with the U.S. government to entrap Donald Trump loyalists trying to violently stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

On the night before the attack, the 62-year-old veteran was recorded telling protesters in Washington D.C. that “we need to go into the Capitol!” He then participated in the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, during which some Trump supporters fought police and stormed the halls of congress. He, however, was not seen entering the building.

The fact that Epps wasn’t previously charged caused suspicion among prominent right-wing figures including Carlson, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Epps sued Fox News in July over “nonsensical fantasies” reported by Carlson.

Epps testified to the Jan. 6 House Committee in 2022 about having no involvement with the FBI. FBI Director Christopher Wray also told lawmakers he was unaware of Epps having any involvement with federal agents and dismissed claims of a government conspiracy as “ludicrous.”

