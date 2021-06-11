  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Conspiracyland': The secret lives and brutal death of Jamal Khashoggi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jamal Khashoggi was Saudi Arabia's most prominent journalist, writing for one of America's premier newspapers. What happened to him inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018, was shocking. And the more one digs into his murder, the more it becomes clear: This was the result of a real-life conspiracy. The latest season of Yahoo News' "Conspiracyland" podcast premieres June 14.

Video Transcript

- An international mystery with a growing demand for answers.

- Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate last Tuesday. His friends say they haven't heard from him since.

- Jamal Khashoggi was his country's most prominent journalist writing for one of America's premier newspapers. What happened to him inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was shocking. But there is much more to the story that you've never heard and one big question still outstanding.

- There has not been any justice. I'm wondering why they kill Jamal.

- The more one digs into his murder, the more it becomes clear. This was the result of a real-life conspiracy. There are new details from inside Saudi Arabia never reported before about how exactly Khashoggi was killed, pointing to accomplices still in the shadows.

- And it was directly from the top by Saudi Arabia's ruthless and all-powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, otherwise known as MBS.

- Are you saying that MBS is your SOB?

- No, I'm saying he's the US's SOB.

- And all this against the backdrop of a conspiracy of silence at the highest levels in Washington while the Saudis gobbled up American weapons by the boatload.

DONALD TRUMP: $6 billion, that's for frigates. 889 million, 63 million, and that's for various artillery.

- And at the center of it all, a world-famous journalist whose career was marked by layers of contradictions and secrets.

- If somebody sits across from you and tells you that Jamal told them everything, they're 100% lying to you. He kept all of it with himself, and he gave different people the things that they needed to know.

- But when he starts to criticize the crown prince and plot ways to counter his repression, Khashoggi and his allies find themselves in the crosshairs of a global campaign of surveillance.

- I think MBS saw it as a moment to brag, saying, yeah, it was us. We have our guy at Twitter.

- There's a direct trail of blood drops from this hack to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

- Coming June 14, a new season of Yahoo News's "Conspiracy Land," the secret lives and brutal death of Jamal Khashoggi. It turns out some conspiracies are real.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Italy opens Euro 2020 with 3-0 win over Turkey

    A flurry of second-half goals gave Italy a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship. Both came after an own-goal from Turkey defender Merih Demiral had given Italy the lead. The Italians dominated from the start but were denied in the first half by a superb save from Turkey goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and a decision by the referee not to award a penalty for an apparent handball.

  • AP Interview: Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority

    Iraq’s oil sector is rebounding after a catastrophic year triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, with key investment projects on the horizon, Iraq's oil minister said Friday. Iraq is currently trading oil at $68 per barrel, close to the approximately $76 needed for the state to operate without reliance on the central bank to meet government expenditures. Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail took over the unenviable job of supervising Iraq’s most vital industry at the height of an oil price crash that slashed oil revenues by more than half last year.

  • Super League rebel trio have 'lost moral and sporting battle' - UEFA chief

    UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin ruled out abandoning disciplinary action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, telling AFP in an interview on Friday that the Super league trio have "lost the moral and sporting battle".

  • Independence man found guilty of taking $168,000 in disability while running company

    James E. Workman collected federal disability money while he was owner and operator of AV Heating and Cooling in Independence.

  • Lamborghinis almost sold out amid post-lockdown 'revenge spending' spree

    People indulging in post-pandemic ‘revenge spending’ have snapped up almost the entire year’s supplies of Lamborghini cars. Tired of having spent much of the last year cooped up at home, customers are splurging cash on high-end items as they emerge from lockdown. In scenes reminiscent of the carefree spending of the Roaring Twenties, some have decided that they deserve the iconic car as reward for enduring the pandemic. Lamborghini announced it was set for “strong growth” this year, despite bein

  • 'We mean it': FBI takes on sexual misconduct in its ranks

    Faced with a #MeToo reckoning, the FBI says it is getting serious about sexual harassment in its ranks, starting a 24/7 tip line, doing more to help accusers and taking a tougher stand against agents found to have committed misconduct. The changes follow Associated Press reporting last year that found a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations against senior officials who were allowed to quietly avoid discipline and retire or transfer even after the claims were substantiated. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told the AP that the bureau is sending its strongest message ever that employees who are tempted to engage in sexual misconduct should be scared because if they do so, “we’re coming for them.”

  • Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel attacked Iran nuclear assets

    The outgoing chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and a military scientist. The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment aired Thursday night, offered an extraordinary debriefing by the head of the typically secretive agency in what appears to be the final days of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule. It also gave a clear warning to other scientists in Iran's nuclear program that they too could become targets for assassination even as diplomats in Vienna try to negotiate terms to try to salvage its atomic accord with world powers.

  • NBC News’ Keir Simmons Lands Interview With Russian President Vladimir Putin

    NBC News’ Keir Simmons interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, with a preview airing on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Friday evening and the interview on Monday. The exclusive interview is Putin’s first with a U.S. news organization since July 2018, when he sat for an interview in Helsinki with Fox News’ […]

  • NBC News Exclusive: Putin responds to being called 'killer' by Biden

    Ari Melber shares a preview of NBC News' Keir Simmons' interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reacts to President Biden's comments condemning him as a killer.

  • Boat of the Week: Why Ferretti’s New 100-Foot Wide-Body Flagship Could Disrupt Its Entire Class

    Big beach, check. Massive interior, yes. Fast hull. Of course. Behind the checklist, this vessel embraces one of yacht design's newest trends.

  • US satellite looks down on China's Zhurong Mars rover

    The American HiRise camera pictures the six-wheeled robot moving away from its landing platform.

  • Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron jailed for four months

    A French court ordered the man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face to serve four months in jail. The court gave Damien Tarel, 28, a fan of medieval swordsmanship and martial arts, a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended, the broadcaster reported. Mr Tarel told the court in Valence on Thursday that several days ahead of Mr Macron's visit to the southeastern Drome region, he had thought about throwing an egg or a cream tart at the president,

  • Here are the big winners and losers of College Football Playoff expansion

    CBS Sports tabbed its winners and losers of the CFP expansion to 12 teams. The SEC was listed as winners along with the Pac-12 conference.

  • Opinion: If allegations are true, Michigan must do to Bo Schembechler what Penn State did to Joe Paterno

    Matt Schembechler said his father didn't want to hear about allegations that a Michigan team doctor sexually assaulted boys and young men.

  • Jill Biden Wears Spotted Silk Dress & Rhinestone ‘Love’ Blazer to Meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Her blazer had a special message just in time for Pride Month.

  • France’s First Lady Pops in a True Blue Dress & Coat With Sleek Pumps to Meet Boris Johnson

    The Macrons met the Johnsons during the G7 Summit.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak Maps Out Strategy

    The culture sector aims to create 100,000 jobs and add $23 billion to the Saudi economy in the next 10 years.

  • Biden allies reportedly pan Harris' 1st foreign trip as a 'disaster'

    Biden allies reportedly pan Harris' 1st foreign trip as a 'disaster'

  • Exclusive: Biden considers giving refiners relief from U.S. biofuel laws, sources say

    President Joe Biden's administration, under pressure from labor unions and U.S. senators including from his home state of Delaware, is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said. The issue pits two of the administration's important political constituencies against each other: blue-collar refinery workers and farmers who depend on biofuel mandates to prop up a massive market for corn. It could prompt an about-face for the administration, which had been rolling back former President Donald Trump's dramatic expansion of waivers for U.S. refiners from the Renewable Fuel Standard.

  • Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

    For more than a decade, Georgia Democrats struggled to lure highly qualified, big-name candidates to run for statewide office. With Republicans firmly in control of all constitutional positions and the state legislature, none wanted to take the risk. Boosted by significant electoral victories in the 2020 election, a near-win of the governor’s office in 2018 and rapidly changing state demographics, seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline.