Constable Baldock to plead guilty to Attempted Murder charge

Jul. 8—Pulaski County 4th District Constable Gary Baldock plans to plead guilty to Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in London.

A rearraignment hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday in federal court, less than a week before Baldock was to stand trial for the attempted murder charge.

Baldock was also charged with Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation To a Crime of Violence. That charge was not addressed in the request for rearraignment and will likely be dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The charges stemmed from a reported shootout between Baldock and FBI agents as those agents were attempting to arrest Baldock on a Federal warrant.

The incident took place on March 6, 2020.

According to the FBI, Baldock opened fire on agents when they turned up at Baldock's residence. An unnamed FBI agent and Baldock were both wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

Baldock was taken to a Lexington hospital for treatment of his injuries before being lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Agents were attempting to serve a warrant on Baldock for Conspiracy against Civil Rights. The indictment against Baldock was later amended to include a charge of Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, after a search in which federal agents found the illegal substance in the trunk of Baldock's cruiser.

Baldock and fellow constable, Michale "Wally" Wallace were both found guilty of the conspiracy and drug charges in a jury trial that took place last month. Both Wallace and Baldock have filed motions asking for a new trial in that matter.