Constable at the center of Republic investigation resigning

A still taken from Samantha Childs' phone from when she was pushed over by Douglas Clark during an eviction. Clark is seen on camera going through her purse and taking items out. When Childs tried to grab her purse, he pushed her and went for his taser. Clark was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Doug Clark, the constable for the Agua Fria Justice Precinct who was also at the center of an Arizona Republic investigation, is resigning this weekend, citing medical reasons, according to initial reporting done by AZFamily.com.

Clark submitted his resignation letter this week to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and will leave his position on Saturday, AZFamily reported.

Clark is under multiple investigations for his involvement in a shooting that happened in July this year, when he admitted to entering into an evicted tenant’s home with his deputy constable, Steve Perkins, when they shouldn’t have. A gunfight prevailed, and the tenant, 32-year-old Marcus Mungeam, later died by gunshot wounds to the head and neck, but neither Clark nor Perkins admitted to shooting him.

A month later, Clark pulled his gun on another tenant being evicted who was trying to secure his dog from escaping or attacking the constable. The person filed a complaint against Clark, who then offered money to the tenant to put him up.

Both incidents were brought to light by the Arizona Republic’s investigation into Clark’s lengthy history of posing as a police officer, using force against tenants, and illegally accessing criminal databases in order to get dirt on his political rivals and professional critics.

His misuse of public technology and equipment, along with a lengthy rap sheet of disciplines resulted in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office firing Clark just after he was elected to be a constable to the downtown precinct.

More on Clark:Deadly Arizona shooting involving constable shows system's flaws, Republic investigation shows

When the ethics board that oversees constables found that Clark had improperly used county goods for personal use, they urged for him to resign in 2018. He didn’t, and eventually lost his race that midterm primary, but was successful in becoming a write-in candidate in the Agua Fria Justice Precinct later that same year.

Story continues

This past November, he won the seat, again.

The board will be in charge of appointing a new constable to head the Agua Fria Justice Precinct, though it’s unclear as to when that will happen.

This is a developing story. We will update this page as we learn more.

Joseph Darius Jaafari is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice issues. He can be reached via email at jjaafari@arizonarepublic.com, on his Twitter @JosephJaafari or by cell at 480-356-8873.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Constable resigns after Republic investigation