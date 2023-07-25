Constable Oscar Ugarte announces bid for El Paso County sheriff

El Paso County Constable Oscar Ugarte announced he is running for sheriff, citing his community ties and saying it's time for a new generation of leadership at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Ugarte will not seek reelection as constable for Precinct 1, which covers parts of West, Central and Northeast El Paso, he said Monday in a news release.

"By fostering a strong bond between law enforcement and the residents of El Paso County, we will work together to create a safer environment and build a stronger, consolidated community," Ugarte said in a statement about his run for sheriff.

Oscar Ugarte, an El Paso County constable, is running in the 2024 election for El Paso County sheriff.

Candidates are vying to replace Sheriff Richard Wiles, who earlier this year announced he will retire when his current term finishes at the end of 2024. The primary election is March 5, 2024.

Two members of the top leadership at the Sheriff's Office are already in the running — Robert "Bobby" Flores, assistant chief of the Jail Annex, and Cmdr. Ryan Urrutia, who heads the patrol division.

The race for sheriff is forming along interesting political sides, with Wiles endorsing Urrutia and Ugarte having the backing of U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and state Reps. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, and Lina Ortega.

Ortega, D-El Paso, publicly encouraged Ugarte to run for sheriff.

Ugarte, who is a Democrat, said he seeks to improve transparency, efficiency and community policing, including the creation of a Civilian Social Services Unit in the Sheriff's Office.

The proposed civilian unit would focus on outreach and would follow up on law enforcement encounters to address issues such as mental health, homelessness and helping at-risk youth, according to Ugarte's campaign website.

Ugarte is a graduate of Ysleta High School and has worked as a Texas prison corrections officer, a Socorro police officer and a court bailiff before becoming a deputy constable and then a constable in 2016.

He has a master of science degree in criminal justice with a certificate of administration of justice and a cyber security-threat detection certificate from Webster University and a certificate in terrorism and homeland security from Park University.

