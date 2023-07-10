Constance Marten charged with two further child cruelty offences

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten

An aristocrat and her partner who are alleged to have gone missing for two weeks with their newborn daughter are facing two further charges relating to child cruelty.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were charged with manslaughter by gross negligence on Mar 2 after the body of two-month-old Victoria was found in Brighton, in East Sussex.

They were also charged with concealing a child’s birth and perverting the course of justice. Ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, it emerged that the defendants face new charges of child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

It is claimed they caused the baby’s death by their own “unlawful act” or failed to “take such steps as could reasonably have been expected” to protect the baby.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between Jan 4 and Feb 27. Ms Marten, 36, and Mr Gordon, 49, appeared by video link from Bronzefield prison and Belmarsh jail, respectively, and spoke only to confirm their identities. Ms Marten wore a pink and white floral print shirt and Gordon a grey tracksuit for the short hearing.

Judge Lucraft put a plea and case management hearing back from Aug 18 to Sept 22 and confirmed the provisional trial had been set for Jan 2 next year.

A further mention hearing was set for Aug 25.

Victoria’s remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an overgrown allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton on Mar 1. The discovery came after Ms Marten and Mr Gordon were arrested in Stanmer Villas in the city.

An initial post-mortem examination was unable to establish a cause of death. Police had been trying to find the defendants for several weeks.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.