Constance Marten and partner charged with gross negligence manslaughter after baby remains found

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a baby.

The couple were arrested in Brighton on Monday night after an exhaustive search for the pair and their newborn infant.

The body of a baby was found two days later on Wednesday afternoon on the edge of an allotment on the South Downs after police were tipped off by a passing member of the public.

Ms Marten and Mr Gordon were arrested following a police hunt across Britain was launched when they disappeared on Jan 5, after their abandoned car was discovered on fire on the M61 near Bolton, Lancashire.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter

Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with gross negligence manslaughter.

"Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial."

The pair will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday.