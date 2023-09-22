Constance Marten and partner told off for chatting in Old Bailey dock

During a brief hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, the couple sat chatting in the dock during the hearing before being told to move apart by a court officer - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon have been told off for chatting in the dock during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Ms Marten, 36 and Mr Gordon, 36, sparked a nationwide manhunt after going on the run with their newborn baby in January this year.

The couple were arrested after their baby, Victoria, was found in a plastic bag under a heap of nappies in a shed on an allotment in Brighton.

The pair are charged with the manslaughter of Victoria, concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

They have also been charged with child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child between Jan 4 and Feb 27.

During a brief hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, the couple sat chatting in the dock during the hearing before being told to move apart by a court officer.

Ms Marten wore a white blouse and black trousers with red lipstick and a red hair clip, and smiled at Mr Gordon as he was brought into the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and a green skull cap.

They continued to talk during the hearing before being asked to stop.

Mr Gordon does not currently have legal representation and asked Judge Mark Lucraft KC, the Recorder of London, to adjourn the hearing until he had found a solicitor.

He said: “I’ve approached a few solicitors and should have one within a day or so.

“I think this matter is so serious it shouldn’t go ahead without me being represented.”

Judge Lucraft KC set a new hearing date for an application to dismiss charges on 12 Oct.

He told Mr Gordon it is up to him to find new lawyers as soon as possible.

Search-and-rescue operation

Hundreds of officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police, as well as search-and-rescue volunteers, searched 90 square miles of land in the search for the baby.

Ms Marten, who comes from an aristocratic family, and Mr Gordon were reported missing on Jan 5 after their car caught fire on the M61 near Bolton.

It is thought Ms Marten had given birth just a few days before and had not been assessed by medical professionals.

Over the following days, there were sightings of them in places including Liverpool, Essex, south London and East Sussex.

They were arrested in February after being caught on CCTV wearing heavy outdoor clothing, carrying bags down the street. Victoria’s remains were discovered on March 2.

A four- to six-week trial date has been set for Jan 2.

