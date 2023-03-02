Baby found in Constance Marten investigation may have been dead for 'several weeks', police say

Constance Marten - Jordan Pettitt/PA

A baby found during the investigation into Constance Marten and her boyfriend may have been dead for “several weeks” before it was found left out in the open, say police.

The infant’s body was discovered among trees and hedges, next to a busy footpath bordering allotments on the foot of the South Downs.

Police announced on Thursday that they now believe the baby may have been dead for a substantially long period and have been unable to confirm its gender.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Metropolitan Police said a post mortem has to be carried out.

He said: "Based on the enquiries we've carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It's too early for us to provide a more specific date.”

DS Basford added: "It's too early for us to provide a specific date because we believe the death occurred during the course of a missing persons investigation, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, this is a standard protocol for such circumstances".

Police - who had mounted a huge search, with more than 200 officers scouring woodlands and fields close to where Ms Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday evening - came across the baby’s remains on Wednesday afternoon.

DS Basford added that the couple remain in custody.

He said: “We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.”

Fears had grown over their baby’s safety since the last previous sighting of the couple in Newhaven on January 8.

The body was found by a horrified passer-by who then tipped off police, it emerged.

A source close to the investigation said: "The body of the baby was found after a tip off to police from a member of the public and was discovered in an area which had not been searched by police at that time.”

The discovery has stunned locals, many of whom had responded to police appeals to search their own sheds and greenhouses for any signs of the infant.

Local residents began to leave bunches of flowers and candles overnight, along with the white statuette of an angel and teddy bears, at a police cordon close to the scene.

There were also messages of condolence, with one reading: “Sleep safe little one” and another “God bless you. Rest in peace.”

Danielle Mansell, 32, visited the spot with her 11-year-old daughter to leave flowers and a teddy with the message ‘RIP sweet little baby. You are safe with the angels now. Fly high. We love you’.

She said: “It’s just a sign of respect. Being so close to where we live it’s heartbreaking. I felt someone had ripped my heart out when I heard. It’s heartbreaking.

“It’s unbearable to think of a child spending its last days up there. I was walking past there only yesterday and part of me felt really guilty because I didn’t notice anything. I’m just glad that the baby has now been found and can be laid to rest.”

John Saunders, 79, who lives a few hundred yards from where the baby was found, told The Telegraph: “It’s very very sad, especially it being so close to home and the baby being found so near the woods and allotments we all use.

“I walk my dog around there but didn’t notice anything in the past week. How those two ended up here from being in Newhaven is very strange. What brought them here?”

Another local spoke of the moment officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Constabulary made the sad discovery, saying: “Police arrived at around 4.45pm and told us they had found the baby.

“I believe it was found on the path in the woodland rather than in a shed or anything on the actual allotment site.

“Police have been taking away boxes but I’m not sure what was inside them.

'Hearing the news broke my heart'

“It’s harrowing to know that poor little soul was found right here. Hearing the news broke my heart.”

Another resident said the baby was found lying close to a path within the gated allotments.

He said: 'I heard it was laying alongside the path. I haven't been out there but it's close to my allotment.'

He added that access to the allotments was normally by key only, unless the couple had managed to climb over a set of garages which back onto the area.

Forensics officers in white boiler suits could be seen on Thursday minutely examining the area where the baby was found, close to allotment sheds and outhouses.

The spot is bordered by the allotment’s fencing, which runs parallel to a path through woodland leading down to houses on the edge of Brighton and up to Hollingbury Golf Course and Wild Park nature reserve, popular with local families.