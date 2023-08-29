Constance Wu to star alongside Corbin Bleu in off-Broadway ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

[Source]

Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu have been tapped to play the roles of Audrey and Seymour, respectively, in the off-Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors” this September.

The change-up: The production broke the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Wu, 41, and Bleu, 34, will take over the roles of musical artists Joy Woods and Jeremy Jordan.

Jordan is set to take his final bow on Sept. 17, followed by Woods on Sept. 24.

More from NextShark: Henry Golding joins sci-fi romance ‘Daniela Forever’ from Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo

About their roles: The “Crazy Rich Asians” star will be playing Audrey, a flower shop employee and the love interest of Bleu’s struggling florist Seymour.

In a recent statement, the “High School Musical” actor said he is looking forward to performing onstage with Wu and “finding our Seymour and Audrey dynamic.” He also noted that the excitement is mutual since he and Wu “both love and crave live theater.”

Dream come true: Speaking about the “Little Shop of Horrors,” Wu revealed that it became her favorite musical after she "first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia.” She added that she can relate to her character's “scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things.”

More from NextShark: He walked so Shang-Chi could run: How James Hong created a space for Asian American actors when there was none

Past productions: Both Wu and Bleu have had their fair share of onstage appearances. Wu reportedly grew up performing in community theater productions in Richmond, and Bleu has starred in several productions before and after making his Broadway debut as Usnavi in "In the Heights" in 2010.

More from NextShark: Disney drops trailer for 'Prom Pact' starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Margaret Cho