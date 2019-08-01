‘Constant chaos’: Senate Republicans eye summer exit

Senate Republicans’ long, hot summer of Trump is finally ending. And for many in the GOP, it can’t come soon enough.

In just the month of July, the party has weathered a flurry of racist tweets from President Donald Trump attacking four minority congresswomen, a pro-Trump “send her back” chant and the president’s barrage on the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Senate Republicans are also swallowing a budget-busting fiscal deal negotiated by the Trump administration and Speaker Nancy Pelosi that many in the party loathe because of its spending increases.

And they’ve been confronted with questions about their support of a former Labor secretary who gave a sweetheart deal to a wealthy sex offender, the replacement of beloved former colleague Dan Coats as director of national intelligence and sexual assault allegations against a high-ranking general seeking Senate approval. Not to mention former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony that sparked a wave of impeachment endorsements from House Democrats.

Asked to sum up the last few weeks, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) observed: “It’s like there’s constant chaos.”

“It’s frustrating because we’re doing a lot of work on lowering health costs. And I did a major speech on the Senate floor and it gets no coverage. Instead what I’m asked about is the latest tweet, which I obviously I don’t agree with,” Collins said of Trump’s attacks on Cummings. “We’re constantly being diverted from policy and issues that really affect the lives of the American people.”

On Thursday, the Senate is expected to recess for five weeks. Few Republican senators will have town halls; some will hold public events in which they are pressed on the latest from the White House. But overall, the GOP says they expect a respite from the constant tension between their majority, the president, the media and the larger political atmosphere.

"All of us want to get back to where there's a lot of sanity. And that's back home,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

“It's time for a break for all of us,” agreed Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). “Everybody tends to get a little testy towards the end.”

A handful of Republican senators have been willing to criticize the president when they believe he runs afoul of governmental norms, or civility. But as the month of July became more and more disorderly, the level of interest steadily decreased in opining on Trump’s order for the Democratic freshman “squad” to “go back” to where they came from or the president’s allegation that Cummings, an African American, is “racist.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) vowed that if there are “things I thought were highly divisive, racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant I would speak out. And I’ve done that.”

“If necessary, I’ll do that in the future. I hope it’s not necessary,” Romney said. “I don’t respond to all of the things that come forward that in many cases are inappropriate. I just don’t think it’s productive to do a daily commentary on what the president’s doing.”

After Trump first began laying into Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan on July 14, the GOP seethed with outrage. Several Republicans said Trump’s message that those lawmakers couldn’t “leave fast enough” was racist, others pleaded with him to stay on message.

Just days later, the angst ratcheted up anew as Republicans pleaded with the president to quell “send her back” chants aimed at Omar at a North Carolina rally. Romney called them “offensive,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called them “not appropriate.” Nine days later, Trump attacked Baltimore and Cummings’s leadership, plunging the GOP into yet another series of questions about the president, race and the party’s image.

“I’ve been dealing with this since 2015 when I got in the race. And now he’s the president, it’s relevant and he gets a lot of coverage,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who ran against Trump. His philosophy: “You don’t have to comment on every issue going on the planet. Or every political statement.”

“Go back home and leave the nation’s capitol? Yeah. I can’t wait,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). “People talk about stuff here that people back home aren’t so obsessed about. Like what the president tweeted and what he said.”