Constantine man sentenced in 2020 assault on teenage girl

Ollie McKinnie, 55, of Constantine, will serve six months in the St. Joseph County jail for molesting a then 15-year-old girl in 2020 at his home.

McKinnie, a friend of the girl's mother, admitted to assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman said, there is no value in putting McKinnie on probation, that he already is on the sex-offender registry.

The judge and all attorneys agreed it is a" very troubling" case. There were several allegations of misconduct, but the only one admitted he was rubbing ringworm medication on the girl while she was talking to a boy on her cell phone. The girl recorded video of the activity.

McKinnie struggled to admit what he did was improper. He had been drinking at the time.

McKinnie, who is hard-of-hearing, wore headphones at sentencing to hear the proceedings clearly.

Defense attorney Melissa Hallack said, McKinnie "is very upset about this case. It is hard for him to accept what happened."

She asked for probation with treatment and counseling instead of jail.

Assistant prosecutor Deborah Davis said McKinnie did not accept what he did was wrong. She pointed out the video showed him rubbing lotion on the young girl.

"She's telling him to stop. He won't stop. You see the video of his fingers going inside her underwear. That's wrong, no matter how you look at it. That's wrong."

The girl, now 17, presented a private victim impact statement to Stutesman.

The teen was removed from her home by Child Protective Services and later returned to relatives. She then was placed in foster care.

Davis said her mother, at McKinnie's urging, tried to influence her daughter in the case.

Stutesman told the girl, "These cases are very difficult to investigate because of their nature, the relationships. There are all kinds of emotions. You should understand that nothing was ever your fault ... Nothing was your fault. These are the adults. They must accept what he did was wrong."

The judge did tell the girl she could obtain a personal protection order against McKinnie.

St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Constantine man sentenced in 2020 assault on teenage girl