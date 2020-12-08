Constantly Growing Applications and Innovations to Push Sales of Amniotic Membrane Market Up To ~US$2.4 Bn by 2027, Observes TMR

- It has been observed that in a bid to reduce trauma of patients suffering from chronic or third degree burn wounds, healthcare service providers are now spreading awareness about amniotic membranes.

- Stem cell based amniotic membranes are projected to witness a highly promising growth in coming years.

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that provides detailed information about the global amniotic membrane market. The research report tried to shed light on different growth factors, prominent growth challenges, key segments, geographical outlook, and vendor landscape of the global amniotic membrane market. According to the research report, the amniotic membrane market is projected to reach a valuation worth US$2.4 Bn by the end of 2027. Initially, the valuation of the global market was around US$980 Mn, in 2018. In order to achieve such huge surge in terms of revenue, the market is projected to showcase a massive CAGR of ~10% over the course of the given period of assessment ranging from 2019 to 2027.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Key Takeaways

  • Global amniotic membrane market is projected to be dominated by cryopreserved amniotic membrane.

  • Cryopreservation helps in preservation of organelles and cells and aid in wound healing.

  • Based on application, the segment of surgical wounds is expected to dominate the global market as fall and sports related injuries continue to rise up.

  • Based on end-user the global amniotic membrane market is segmented into research centers & laboratory, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals.

  • Increasing accidents and trauma cases across the globe will push the development of hospitals segment.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Prominent Growth Drivers

  • Biggest driving factor for the growth of the global amniotic membrane market is increasing cases of trauma and accidents.

  • Human amniotic membranes have broad range of applications such as wound healing and ocular surface disorders.

  • Amniotic membrane transplant is considered for promoting epithelialization and reducing inflammation. It is also used for reducing scarring, neovascularization, and also used as biological bandage or temporary patch on chemical or chronic burn wounds.

  • Increased funding for stem cell and regenerative medical studies from several governments is also helping to fuel the market growth.

  • Increasing research and development projects in the field of regenerative medicine is also projected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the global amniotic membrane market.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Prominent Trends

  • In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for human amniotic membrane (hAM) for regeneration of cardiac tissue. Research and innovation in human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived cardiac muscle cells are thus fetching promising demand.

  • Manufacturers are developing amniotic allografts in order to reduce soft tissue, ankle, and joint pain.

  • Use of human acellular amniotic membrane (HAAM) is gaining immense applications for treating different skin and dermatological defects and disorders.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Geographical Outlook

  • North America will continue to dominate global market in coming years of the forecast period.

  • Launch of new products, increasing use of these membranes for variety of treatments, and rising regulatory approvals are some of the key factors driving growth of North America.

  • Asia Pacific segment to show promising growth rate for the given projection period with increasing number of patient pool, and rising demand for wound healing techniques driving market growth.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Notable Players

Some of the notable names operating in the global amniotic membrane market are Amnio Technology, LLC, Katena Products, Inc., MiMedx, Skye Biologics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Applied Biologics, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, Tissue Tech, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and Stryker.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Segmentation

Amniotic Membrane Market by Product

  • Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

  • Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

Amniotic Membrane Market by Application

  • Surgical Wounds

  • Ophthalmology

  • Others

Amniotic Membrane Market by End User

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Specialized Clinics

  • Research Centers & Laboratory

Amniotic Membrane Market by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

