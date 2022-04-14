Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 19th of May to US$0.80. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.2%, which is below the industry average.

Constellation Brands' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Constellation Brands is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 24.3%, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Constellation Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$1.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$3.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 24% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Constellation Brands' payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Constellation Brands is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Constellation Brands that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

