What Constellation Brands Wants You to Know

Investors' first impressions of Constellation Brands' (NYSE: STZ) fiscal third-quarter results weren't positive, as Wall Street chose to focus on its disappointing short-term earnings outlook. Specifically, the alcoholic beverage giant said struggles in its wine and spirits segment, plus some extra costs related to its Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) investment, will lead to slower profit growth than it had predicted back in October.

Yet there was much more to this report than just the headline sales and profit numbers. Below, we'll look at a few highlights from the conference call that CEO Rob Sands and his team held with investors to put those metrics into perspective along with Constellation's wider growth ambitions.

Two smiling men clinking their beer bottles together More

Image source: Getty Images.

Market share updates

Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, and Modelo Especial achieved winning spots as the top three high-end U.S. beer industry share gainers for the quarter while Constellation's overall beer business was the most significant share gainer in the U.S. beer market during this time frame.

-- Chief Operating Officer Bill Newlands

The beer business is still firing on all cylinders, with shipment volume jumping 14% on strength in mainstay brands like Modelo Especial and Corona Extra, as well as in its recently introduced Corona Premier. The success of that launch is especially good news, management explained, because it gives the company a powerful tool to attack the huge light beer market that's long been dominated by the likes of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

On the other hand, the wine and spirits segment shrank to mark a worsening from the prior quarter's slight increase. Management had hoped that innovative releases and extra marketing support would produce better results, but these initiatives didn't pan out. "We're disappointed with the performance of our wine and spirits business," Newlands said, "as we're facing challenges at the low [price] end of the portfolio."

Cannabis reaching new highs

We believe the emerging cannabis space represents one of the most significant global growth opportunities of the next decade, and frankly, our lifetime. An opportunity that is opening up much more rapidly than originally anticipated.

-- Newlands

The 30%-plus stake that Constellation Brands owns of Canopy Growth injects some uncertainty into its short-term earnings. The investment value will change with Canopy's shifting share prices, for example, leading to lots of non-cash charges tied to this volatile stock.

And while the path of the new recreational cannabis industry's development is highly uncertain, executives say they're gaining confidence that this partnership will ultimately be a big win for Constellation Brands shareholders. As support for that bullish reading, executives cited the recent passage of the U.S. farm bill, which opens the door for the production of industrial hemp, including cannabidiol. Canopy Growth plans to be a major player in that emerging market.

Cash returns are rising