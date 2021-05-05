Constituency profile: A three-horse race between the Tories, SNP and Labour in Eastwood

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Hayes
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jackson Carlaw, the current Tory MSP for Eastwood, and Ruth Davidson during the 2019 general election campaign - PA
Jackson Carlaw, the current Tory MSP for Eastwood, and Ruth Davidson during the 2019 general election campaign - PA

As has been the case countless times in Scottish politics over recent years, the 2016 Holyrood election result saw a major upset in one constituency: veteran Labour MSP Ken Macintosh, who held the Eastwood seat for 17 years, was beaten by Conservative Jackson Carlaw.

Although Mr Macintosh was still returned to Holyrood via the West Scotland regional list and now serves as the parliament’s Presiding Officer, a surge in support for the SNP narrowly pushed Labour into a devastating third place.

The constituency is now one of Holyrood’s closest three-way marginals, with the Tories, SNP and Labour all polling over 30 per cent in 2016, and who ultimately wins the seat after Thursday’s poll is all to play for.

Since the 2016 result Mr Carlaw went on to be elected as leader of the Scottish Tories, but only lasted in the position for six months before resigning in July 2020, stating he was not the person best placed to lead the party into the upcoming election.

With a majority of 1,611, whether or not Mr Carlaw can retain his seat will inevitably be a major talking point; with Labour vying to replace the Tories as the main opposition in Holyrood and the SNP hoping for a majority, this result could make all the difference.

The equivalent Westminster constituency of East Renfrewshire also tends to be a three-horse race, having bounced from Labour in 2010 to the SNP in 2015, to the Tories in 2017 and back to the SNP again in 2019.

Ken Macintosh, now the Scottish Parliament&#39;s Presiding Officer, was unseated by Jackson Carlaw after representing Eastwood for 17 years - PA
Ken Macintosh, now the Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer, was unseated by Jackson Carlaw after representing Eastwood for 17 years - PA

A highly affluent and middle-class commuter seat located south-west of Glasgow, the constituency is based principally around the towns of Newton Mearns, Eaglesham, Giffnock, Thornliebank, Netherlee, Busby and Clarkston.

The seat consistently has one of the highest turnout rates for any major election, and 2011 census data suggests that a high portion of residents are employed in managerial, administrative and professional occupations.

“Eastwood is very often in the top five, or at the very least top 20, in the UK in terms of turnout, and that’s partly because it’s a three-way marginal,” Mr Carlaw told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve got a lot of job creators who live in this constituency, and a lot of young people - Eastwood regularly has some of the top state schools anywhere in Scotland, and they’re looking to the future and jobs and education, and constituents see these things as a priority.”

But the seat also contains some interesting electoral contradictions for the two main parties: while it had one of the highest ‘No’ votes in the 2014 independence referendum, it also overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU in 2016 - a fact that means both the Tories and SNP fall foul of voters’ wishes, and could ultimately favour Labour.

“There is absolutely no appetite for a second referendum from the vast majority of people,” said Mr Carlaw. However, while people say “they don’t want independence and they don’t want Nicola Sturgeon”, he accepts that Brexit and Boris Johnson in particular have “definitely been an issue”.

“I think people have moved on,” he insisted. “I’ve also found a very widespread understanding regardless of where people stood on Europe, that they are looking to the challenges immediately ahead.”

Although Mr Carlaw believes that Nicola Sturgeon “has done her duty as First Minister during the course of the pandemic”, he does not see her continued high personal approval ratings among Scots as a reason to be concerned.

“Housing and education failures are on the SNP, who have made deliberate political choices, not Westminster,” he said, adding that constituents in Eastwood are aware that pursuing a “divisive” second referendum could cause businesses looking to invest and set up jobs to "look at Scotland and say that level of uncertainty means it is not the place to set up”.

And while East Renfrewshire was once the home of major Scottish Labour players - from aforementioned Ken Macintosh to Better Together strategist Blair McDougall and former party leader Jim Murphy - Mr Carlaw believes he is now the person “best-placed to stop the SNP in this contest”.

“I don’t believe the next five years should be about constitutional wrangling,” he said. “It is absolutely now all the more critical because of the pandemic as the challenges are going to be huge.”

For Colm Merrick, however, the commitment to a second referendum does not mean that his party isn’t focused primarily on recovery, and Eastwood voters want to “get back to something better”.

SNP candidate for Eastwood Colm Merrick - Mark F Gibson
SNP candidate for Eastwood Colm Merrick - Mark F Gibson

The 60-year-old SNP candidate, who is currently a local councillor and has lived in the constituency for over 30 years, insists that their “focus right now is on recovery”.

With all candidates pointing towards how much Eastwood constituents value education, Mr Merrick argues that being pulled out of the EU was a particular blow that they “still feel let down” by. “People here want to be in Europe; particularly because a lot of our children benefit from the Erasmus scheme,” he said.

Although the constituency voted heavily to remain in the United Kingdom, Mr Merrick doesn’t believe that support for independence has waned: “If anything, people are recognising that Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands.”

“Nobody can question the First Minister’s commitment in terms of the pandemic response,” he said. “I have to say, that trusted leadership is contrasted with what has gone on with the Conservatives in Westminster. It’s quite stark.”

And while an election campaign for the SNP would typically involve “big splashes of yellow” and much more door chapping, Mr Merrick said responses on the doorstep during this “peculiar” Covid-19 election have been “very positive”.

“I think here in Eastwood it’s actually a two horse race. I think people recognise it’s either the SNP or Conservatives - that’s the binary choice that people have to make. They have to decide who they trust the most,” he added.

But Katie Pragnell, Labour’s 24-year-old candidate for the seat, is confident that the contest is still a three-way one.

“I haven’t seen so much positivity for Scottish Labour in Eastwood in several years,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve been getting a lot of emails from young families and single parent families about education,” she said. “It’s always a big issue in Eastwood, and there’s a feeling now that kids are being left behind and that schooling could’ve been better during the pandemic.”

Education is an issue particularly close to Ms Pragnell’s heart: after becoming ill in her second year of high school and being misdiagnosed with ME for years, she was eventually told she had Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome.

Scottish Labour candidate for Eastwood, Katie Pragnell
Scottish Labour candidate for Eastwood, Katie Pragnell

“It basically affects all of my joints; they frequently dislocate at the slightest thing which leads to a lot of pain,” she explained. “Because of this my concentration wasn’t always the best at school, and I got very little support.”

Due to this lack of support, Ms Pragnell was largely home educated - and claims that students with additional support needs being let down is commonplace.

“It’s one of the reasons I entered politics. As a disabled person living in Eastwood, I’m shocked that eight years after I left school people are still getting left behind,” she said.

Education recovery and the mental health of young people is at the heart of Ms Pragnell and Scottish Labour’s pitch to voters, which includes a personal comeback plan for school pupils and plans for every child to have access to a free mental health assessment.

And while discussions around the constituency often emphasise its affluence, Ms Pragnell is quick to caution against the term, which she feels hides poverty there.

“I grew up in a working-class family; my family relied on working tax and child tax payments to survive,” she said. “It is considered affluent, but there are still pockets of deprivation.”

Two food larders have had to be set up during Covid due to job losses and furlough, she points out, including in wealthier areas like Newton Mearns.

“It’s very dangerous to just say it’s affluent. If we were so affluent, why would we have to set these up? Some of the other politicians will say being affluent is a good thing, but as a Labour candidate and as someone from a working-class family, I’ve seen the different sides,” she added.

Confident that Labour still remains in the game in Eastwood, Ms Pragnell said more people have been focusing on Covid recovery rather than the constitution.

“We’ve had a really positive response here. I think the result will be close, and if I can maintain that, then that will be great.”

Recommended Stories

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Twitter Is Begging for a Taylor Swift Soundtrack on Joe Alwyn’s New Netflix Movie

    Come on, "Illicit Affairs" is *perfect* for this.

  • Joy Reid claps back at Tucker Carlson over Harvard acceptance

    Journalist and host Joy Reid responded to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson after becoming aware that he frequently refers to her as ‘the race lady,’ on his broadcast. Reid continued to explain how although his criticism falls on her discussing race, he also uses race as the basis for most of his content.

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America

  • Influencer sparks outrage by putting down dog because he bit son and was ‘too old to rehome’

    YouTube influencer couple defends difficult decision regarding their pet

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • Trump v Facebook – live: Ex-president rages at ban as White House says tech has responsibility to public

    Follow the latest updates

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • ‘For sure.’ Julius Randle says he belongs in the MVP conversation.

    The former Kentucky star has averaged 31.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his last 11 games for the New York Knicks.

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • 911 call reveals moments before Zulu ‘prince’ shot dead by Hawaii police

    Former rugby player and ‘South African Idol’ contestant had just moved to Honolulu with his American wife and two children

  • 4 takeaways from CEO Tim Sweeney’s testimony in Epic Games v. Apple trial

    Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney reveals how the Cary-based company works while answering questions from lawyers in the trial against Apple.

  • Bows and arrows greet healthcare workers delivering Covid vaccine in Amazon

    Vaccine misinformation spread among Brazil’s indigenous communities through chat apps such as WhatsApp

  • Coronavirus: Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer vaccine for children

    Alberta province will begin offering jabs to people aged 12 and over from 10 May

  • Shares in major pharma companies fall in wake of US decision on vaccine IP

    Shares in major pharmaceutical companies fell sharply on the news that the US supports waiving intellectual patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon in light of the ongoing global health crisis and the need for a much more robust rollout of vaccines around the world. “The extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” she said in a statement.

  • Ant named ‘they’ to recognise gender diversity

    ‘Small changes in language have had a large impact on culture,’ says expert