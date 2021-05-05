Constituency profile: A three-horse race between the Tories, SNP and Labour in Eastwood

Jackson Carlaw, the current Tory MSP for Eastwood, and Ruth Davidson during the 2019 general election campaign - PA

As has been the case countless times in Scottish politics over recent years, the 2016 Holyrood election result saw a major upset in one constituency: veteran Labour MSP Ken Macintosh, who held the Eastwood seat for 17 years, was beaten by Conservative Jackson Carlaw.

Although Mr Macintosh was still returned to Holyrood via the West Scotland regional list and now serves as the parliament’s Presiding Officer, a surge in support for the SNP narrowly pushed Labour into a devastating third place.

The constituency is now one of Holyrood’s closest three-way marginals, with the Tories, SNP and Labour all polling over 30 per cent in 2016, and who ultimately wins the seat after Thursday’s poll is all to play for.

Since the 2016 result Mr Carlaw went on to be elected as leader of the Scottish Tories, but only lasted in the position for six months before resigning in July 2020, stating he was not the person best placed to lead the party into the upcoming election.

With a majority of 1,611, whether or not Mr Carlaw can retain his seat will inevitably be a major talking point; with Labour vying to replace the Tories as the main opposition in Holyrood and the SNP hoping for a majority, this result could make all the difference.

The equivalent Westminster constituency of East Renfrewshire also tends to be a three-horse race, having bounced from Labour in 2010 to the SNP in 2015, to the Tories in 2017 and back to the SNP again in 2019.

Ken Macintosh, now the Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer, was unseated by Jackson Carlaw after representing Eastwood for 17 years - PA

A highly affluent and middle-class commuter seat located south-west of Glasgow, the constituency is based principally around the towns of Newton Mearns, Eaglesham, Giffnock, Thornliebank, Netherlee, Busby and Clarkston.

The seat consistently has one of the highest turnout rates for any major election, and 2011 census data suggests that a high portion of residents are employed in managerial, administrative and professional occupations.

“Eastwood is very often in the top five, or at the very least top 20, in the UK in terms of turnout, and that’s partly because it’s a three-way marginal,” Mr Carlaw told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve got a lot of job creators who live in this constituency, and a lot of young people - Eastwood regularly has some of the top state schools anywhere in Scotland, and they’re looking to the future and jobs and education, and constituents see these things as a priority.”

But the seat also contains some interesting electoral contradictions for the two main parties: while it had one of the highest ‘No’ votes in the 2014 independence referendum, it also overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU in 2016 - a fact that means both the Tories and SNP fall foul of voters’ wishes, and could ultimately favour Labour.

“There is absolutely no appetite for a second referendum from the vast majority of people,” said Mr Carlaw. However, while people say “they don’t want independence and they don’t want Nicola Sturgeon”, he accepts that Brexit and Boris Johnson in particular have “definitely been an issue”.

“I think people have moved on,” he insisted. “I’ve also found a very widespread understanding regardless of where people stood on Europe, that they are looking to the challenges immediately ahead.”

Although Mr Carlaw believes that Nicola Sturgeon “has done her duty as First Minister during the course of the pandemic”, he does not see her continued high personal approval ratings among Scots as a reason to be concerned.

“Housing and education failures are on the SNP, who have made deliberate political choices, not Westminster,” he said, adding that constituents in Eastwood are aware that pursuing a “divisive” second referendum could cause businesses looking to invest and set up jobs to "look at Scotland and say that level of uncertainty means it is not the place to set up”.

And while East Renfrewshire was once the home of major Scottish Labour players - from aforementioned Ken Macintosh to Better Together strategist Blair McDougall and former party leader Jim Murphy - Mr Carlaw believes he is now the person “best-placed to stop the SNP in this contest”.

“I don’t believe the next five years should be about constitutional wrangling,” he said. “It is absolutely now all the more critical because of the pandemic as the challenges are going to be huge.”

For Colm Merrick, however, the commitment to a second referendum does not mean that his party isn’t focused primarily on recovery, and Eastwood voters want to “get back to something better”.

SNP candidate for Eastwood Colm Merrick - Mark F Gibson

The 60-year-old SNP candidate, who is currently a local councillor and has lived in the constituency for over 30 years, insists that their “focus right now is on recovery”.

With all candidates pointing towards how much Eastwood constituents value education, Mr Merrick argues that being pulled out of the EU was a particular blow that they “still feel let down” by. “People here want to be in Europe; particularly because a lot of our children benefit from the Erasmus scheme,” he said.

Although the constituency voted heavily to remain in the United Kingdom, Mr Merrick doesn’t believe that support for independence has waned: “If anything, people are recognising that Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands.”

“Nobody can question the First Minister’s commitment in terms of the pandemic response,” he said. “I have to say, that trusted leadership is contrasted with what has gone on with the Conservatives in Westminster. It’s quite stark.”

And while an election campaign for the SNP would typically involve “big splashes of yellow” and much more door chapping, Mr Merrick said responses on the doorstep during this “peculiar” Covid-19 election have been “very positive”.

“I think here in Eastwood it’s actually a two horse race. I think people recognise it’s either the SNP or Conservatives - that’s the binary choice that people have to make. They have to decide who they trust the most,” he added.

But Katie Pragnell, Labour’s 24-year-old candidate for the seat, is confident that the contest is still a three-way one.

“I haven’t seen so much positivity for Scottish Labour in Eastwood in several years,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve been getting a lot of emails from young families and single parent families about education,” she said. “It’s always a big issue in Eastwood, and there’s a feeling now that kids are being left behind and that schooling could’ve been better during the pandemic.”

Education is an issue particularly close to Ms Pragnell’s heart: after becoming ill in her second year of high school and being misdiagnosed with ME for years, she was eventually told she had Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome.

Scottish Labour candidate for Eastwood, Katie Pragnell

“It basically affects all of my joints; they frequently dislocate at the slightest thing which leads to a lot of pain,” she explained. “Because of this my concentration wasn’t always the best at school, and I got very little support.”

Due to this lack of support, Ms Pragnell was largely home educated - and claims that students with additional support needs being let down is commonplace.

“It’s one of the reasons I entered politics. As a disabled person living in Eastwood, I’m shocked that eight years after I left school people are still getting left behind,” she said.

Education recovery and the mental health of young people is at the heart of Ms Pragnell and Scottish Labour’s pitch to voters, which includes a personal comeback plan for school pupils and plans for every child to have access to a free mental health assessment.

And while discussions around the constituency often emphasise its affluence, Ms Pragnell is quick to caution against the term, which she feels hides poverty there.

“I grew up in a working-class family; my family relied on working tax and child tax payments to survive,” she said. “It is considered affluent, but there are still pockets of deprivation.”

Two food larders have had to be set up during Covid due to job losses and furlough, she points out, including in wealthier areas like Newton Mearns.

“It’s very dangerous to just say it’s affluent. If we were so affluent, why would we have to set these up? Some of the other politicians will say being affluent is a good thing, but as a Labour candidate and as someone from a working-class family, I’ve seen the different sides,” she added.

Confident that Labour still remains in the game in Eastwood, Ms Pragnell said more people have been focusing on Covid recovery rather than the constitution.

“We’ve had a really positive response here. I think the result will be close, and if I can maintain that, then that will be great.”