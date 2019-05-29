GOP Rep. Justin Amash draws applause at town hall after calling for Donald Trump's impeachment

Supporters frequently interrupted Amash with applause, and at least one standing ovation. Several complimented him for calling on Trump to be impeached

GRAND RAPIDS – Hundreds of Republicans, Democrats and Independents turned out at a high school auditorium Tuesday to show support for U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a maverick west Michigan Republican congressman who is under fire for calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Amash, R-Cascade Township, is facing a primary challenge, loss of financial support and ridicule on Twitter from Trump after reading Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and becoming the first GOP member of Congress to say Trump should be impeached.

But it was a mostly supportive crowd that attended Grand Rapids Christian High School Tuesday for a town hall meeting organized by Amash. The crowd frequently interrupted him with applause, and in one case, a standing ovation. Several audience members rose to thank and compliment Amash for showing courage in the face of party opposition.

Amash said Mueller presented all the elements to support a criminal charge of obstruction of justice against Trump, but did not bring an indictment because he said he believes a sitting president can't be indicted. Amash said he agrees with Mueller that Trump can't be charged with a crime while in office.

But impeachment is a separate question, Amash told the crowd.

"I think it's very important that we do our job as a Congress — that we not allow misconduct to go undeterred," Amash said.

"I'm confident that if you read Volume 2 (of the Mueller report) you'll be appalled by much of the conduct," he said. "I was appalled."

Amash said he's concerned that if impeachment is not invoked in this case, he fears it may never be used, and that would damage the office. "We should expect the president to uphold the law," he said.

The meeting was scheduled for one hour but lasted about twice that long.

Of those who arrived early for the town hall meeting, nearly all of those interviewed said they were there to show support for Amash. Some said they support impeachment and others said they do not, but nearly all of them praised Amash for his willingness to stick to and voice his convictions.

"I've always been a Republican, but I didn't vote for Trump," said Jeanie Hopkins of East Grand Rapids. "There are some people who love Trump, but personally, I think he's very rude. I think he's an embarrassment."

Several Democratic voters who lined up outside the high school said they plan to vote for Amash in the next congressional election.

"He's willing to speak truth to power, despite the cowardice and spinelessness of all of the rest of the Republicans," said Marge Friar, a retired Grand Rapids teacher who was holding a sign that read: "Country Over Politics."

