Constitution dictates abortion should be left to states: Carrie Severino
Judicial Crisis Network president discusses SCOTUS hearing oral arguments in Texas abortion case on 'Sunday Night in America'
Judicial Crisis Network president discusses SCOTUS hearing oral arguments in Texas abortion case on 'Sunday Night in America'
Alyssa Farah, a communications director in the Trump administration, told CNN described a "nightmare scenario" if Donald Trump wins in 2024.
UF's reputation plummeting
“Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," mocked Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
"Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor
Drew Angerer/GettyAfter a long on-again, off-again back-and-forth standoff over whether they would muster the votes to pass President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, progressives finally folded like a cheap suit late Friday night and passed it, in exchange for almost nothing.Consider how progressives’ demands have shifted these last few months. They went from saying they would pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill only after the Senate passed a $3.5 trillion social spending bill to passi
"The people who love Ron DeSantis the most are of course the people who have never met him," Stone, a longtime Trump ally, said.
Chris McGrath/GettyThe Donald Trump presidency was a disgraceful disaster, what with all the grifting and colluding and treason and insurrection. Yet it was also an embarrassment of comedic riches, most of it due to Trump and company’s preternatural ability to say and do the dumbest and most ludicrous things imaginable. Sitting at a tiny desk. Complaining about toilets. Promoting bleach as a COVID cure. Remarking that George Washington “took over airports” during the Revolutionary War. Suggestin
Six progressive Democrats - all members who make up the "The Squad" - rejected the legislation, an action that they had warned about for months.
President Biden had a tense exchange with a reporter on Saturday who pressed the president over his previous comments disputing a Wall Street Journal report that the administration is considering issuing $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border under the Trump administration
The upcoming cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security will be seniors' largest raise in decades. Benefits are increasing 5.9%, and while some of that raise will inevitably be offset by Medicare Part B premium hikes, seniors should still come away with a lot more money than they're used to.
Paul Krugman commentary: Cowards, not crazies, are destroying America
James Austin Johnson might've just nabbed an Emmy nomination.View Entire Post ›
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate
A few months ago Abdul Malik sold another child - his 12-year-old daughter - to make ends meet and provide food for his family.
Over a dozen Republicans bucked party leadership and voted to pass the infrastructure bill. It now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature.
Fox New SundayRep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) went on Fox News Sunday and took an apparent swipe at Fox News star Tucker Carlson, claiming that anyone who spreads “false flag” conspiracies about the Jan. 6 insurrection is “un-American” and “dangerous.”In recent days, Cheney—who is the vice-chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack—has engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Carlson and Fox News over his Patriot Purge docu-series.“It appears that Fox News is giving Tucker Carlson a platform
Comments by Republican believed to hold presidential ambitions questioning Biden’s mental health could also apply to Trump Nikki Haley: ‘If you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power … you should have some sort of cognitive test.’ Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images The former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley was accused of ageism, as well as a startling lack of awareness about senior figures in her own party, after questioning Joe Biden’s mental health and
"People would say that within our caucus, one of the issues that we have had is trust. And trust is not built in the big moments," Ocasio-Cortez said.
The vote-fraud marathon is set to coincide with a long-promised Supreme Court case to overturn the 2020 election – and with the year’s busiest shopping days.
A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...