Constitution grants Congress powers to tax Americans to expel members like George Santos

Our founders could predict the future and answer questions before they even knew the issues. Our Constitution has guided us since 1789.

We have had success and turmoil. The last few years have been tough, but we have seen tougher times.

Our Constitution endured. We shall continue with Article I, which focuses on the legislative branch - Congress.

Members of Congress determine their members and can expel them

Our last article discussed Section 3 of the first article, which established the Senate. The Senate’s President is the Vice President, with “…no vote, unless they (the senators) be equally divided.”

Congress are the Senate and House of Representatives. A bill becomes law when its precise language passes Congress and is approved by the President.

Congress assembles at least once a year, usually in January. “Each House (which refers also to the Senate) shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members...”

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) departs the United States Capitol after the House voted to expel Santos from Congress. Santos is the sixth member of the House to be expelled in the body’s history.

A majority in each House shall constitute a quorum to do business. A smaller number may adjourn from day to day, and each House has power to compel the attendance of absent members. Each House can determine its own rules, punish members for “disorderly Behavior,” and even expel a member if two-thirds of that House agrees. The harshest form of punishment, a House member was expelled in 2023.

A journal of proceedings shall be kept by each House; and unless determined classified or secret, the journal shall be public. If one-fifth of those members present desire the “ayes and nays” to be recorded by members, those votes by members shall be entered.

Neither House, during a session of Congress, may adjourn for more than three days without the consent of the other House. Section 6 provides compensation for the senators and representatives for their services, by statute. Except in cases of treason, felony and breach of the peace, members are immune from arrest while attending sessions or traveling to and from sessions.

Under the Speech or Debate clause of this section, they are immune from suit for anything they may say in either House. No member of Congress may hold any “Office under the United States” for the time for which he or she was elected to Congress.

Congress has many powers delegated by the Constitution including taxation

Sections 7 and 8 list basic powers of the Congress delegated by the Constitution. “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives….”

A bill with exact language must pass both Houses and then be signed for approval by the president. Should the president disagree or “veto” a bill, two-thirds of each House may override the veto. Of the enumerated powers, Congress also may make laws “necessary and proper” to execute those powers.

Some of the designated powers of Congress are to: lay and collect taxes; borrow money for the nation; regulate commerce; regulate naturalization; codify bankruptcy; coin money and fix weights and measures; establish post offices; promote intellectual property; constitute tribunals and federal courts; define federal punishments and crimes; provide a military; regulate the militia; and provide a seat of government (D.C.). The list is nearly endless.

Congress has many powers delegated by the Constitution.

The president and Executive Branch execute many laws and powers delegated to the Congress.

The third branch, the Judicial Branch, acts as a checks and balance against abuse of power by other branches. The judiciary shall be independent - unswayed by politics, polls, popularity, or ideology.

Reading the Constitution is time well spent.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

