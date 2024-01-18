Constitution lessons: Let’s review the emoluments clause and war powers

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

Our Constitution has guided us since 1789, through success, turmoil, peace, and wars. The last few years have been tough, but we have seen tougher times.

We conclude our study of Article I, the legislative branch, or Congress.

Our Constitution begins with the words “We the People, ...in Order to form a more perfect Union...do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States….” Governmental power in America comes from the people and not delegated to the people. Our Constitution, through its people, delegates powers to the United States and also prohibits powers to the States. We shall discuss.

Previous column by Paul G. Summers: National debt exceeds $34 trillion: Congress has the power to tax and borrow

Federal officers may not receive foreign gifts or titles without permission

Sections 8 and 9 involve a number of delegated powers to Congress. A few examples are regulation of commerce; the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus; prohibition of ex post facto laws (passing a law that prohibits conduct that, when done, was legal); and prohibitions of duties or taxes on articles exported from States.

The U.S. Capitol Dome is seen at the Capitol Building on April 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS) ORG XMIT: 98076445W

These sections provide that no money from the Treasury can be spent unless appropriated by law from Congress. Notwithstanding, our current national debt exceeds $34 trillion. Section 9 prohibits a title of nobility to be granted by the United States.

Further, the last clause is commonly called the Emoluments Clause, which prohibits a federal officer, without the consent of Congress, from accepting a present, emolument, title or office from a foreign state, king, or prince.

Only Congress, not the states, can declare war

We have learned that Article I establishes the legislative branch, or a Congress, “which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.” Section 10 contains constitutional prohibitions directed to the States. “No State shall enter into any Treaty...,” and a state cannot coin money. Some of the other states’ forbidden acts include passing an ex post facto law; a law which impairs the obligations of contracts; or a law which grants “...any Title of Nobility.”

Further, a state cannot, without the consent of Congress, lay duties on exports or imports.

We know that only Congress can declare war. “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress...keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace,…or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay.”

When many thousands from foreign countries are crossing into the states daily, it raises a question. What constitutional action would be permitted by a state?

Another view: Tennessee must make it easer for people with felony convictions to vote. Here's why

Next week, we go into studying the Presidency

This concludes our study of the Legislative Branch, Article I - Congress. We have not mentioned or explored all of the delegated powers to Congress. Nor have we studied all of the prohibited powers to the States. We will defer to your study of the Constitution.

The next article will address Article II - the Executive Branch, which includes the president.

Please remember that the first two branches are political; politicians run for election or reelection every two, four, or six years. They heed polls, politics, and ideology. The third branch, the judiciary, was created differently by our Founders. Justices and judges are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They interpret the Constitution to determine whether acts or laws are constitutional.

Paul Summers

The judiciary acts as a checks and balances against abuse of power by other branches of government. Federal judges are on the bench for life.

Reading the Constitution is time well spent.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Civics: Congress can declare war and permit foreign countries' gifts